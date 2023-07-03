TRAVERSE CITY — Brett Fedorinchik, born in Traverse City, is a director for the beer pub at the concert venue during the National Cherry Festival.
“I’m throwing the biggest party in Traverse City for eight straight nights,” Fedorinchik said. “It’s an awesome venue overlooking the marina and bay.”
Fedorinchik said he works the beer pub with co-director Tracey Borsvold and assistant directors Jessica Novak and Jesse Demoulpied. Their responsibility is the “big bar and satellite bar” inside the concert area, he said. The volunteer position includes daily meetings with vendors, checking deliveries and stocking the coolers.
“We make sure everything is cold and all of our supplies are there,” Fedorinchik said.
Additionally, they recruit about 30 volunteers per night to work as bartenders. A shift usually goes from 5-10:30 p.m. Fedorinchik said his crew does training an hour before doors open for the concerts.
“It sure is a great time, action-packed,” he said. “We get to see parts of every concert — it’s very busy. I’m very excited for the lineup we have this year.”
In 2013, Fedorinchik helped start the beer pub. He said he brainstormed ideas with Traverse City Tourism President Trevor Tkach, then the Cherry Festival’s executive director. They wanted to sell beer and wine to concert-goers who purchased general admission tickets or reserved seats.
Fedorinchik said he loves seeing local residents and guests who come to town for the shows each year.
“I’m looking forward to going down and working some of the concerts and doing some of the other events Cherry Fest has to offer,” he said.
The beer pub is 10 years old, but Fedorinchik has been involved with the festival in different areas for almost 45 years. He served on the board for five years and, in 2019, was the festival president.
Volunteering runs in his family: His mom and stepdad were once festival board members and his stepdad, the late David LaPointe, served as president in 1993.
