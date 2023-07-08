TRAVERSE CITY — Benzie County resident Barb Gurn helped direct one of the venues for the air show during this year’s National Cherry Festival.
“It’s been a wonderful experience,” she said. “I’ve lived here my whole life, but only seven years ago started volunteering. I missed out on a lot of fun.”
Gurn said her daughter, who worked for the Cherry Festival, asked if she and her husband Don would help out. Then, The Indigo View Air Show was a new event, taking place at Hotel Indigo.
The shows ran from 1-4 p.m. each day. Her tasks included scanning tickets, answering questions and getting everyone seated.
“We make sure everything runs smoothly,” she said. “That’s pretty simple.”
Though her main role took place Saturday and Sunday, Gurn said she and Don continued to volunteer throughout the week. This year, they worked at the concerts, in the festival office and in the ice cream tent at the food court. Near the Bayside Music Stage, Gurn said they moved the line, scanned tickets and completed other duties before the shows.
“We have volunteered wherever we were needed,” Gurn said.
In previous years, she worked to stuff the National Cherry Festival pins into their envelopes as well as on other tasks at the beer pub inside the performance venue and in the beer tent during the Saturday parade. She liked meeting people at these sites, she said.
“I really like interacting with the public,” she said. “It’s just a lot of fun, and it’s only eight days. It goes by pretty fast.”
