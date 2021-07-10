Saturday’s National Cherry Festival schedule

7 a.m. Meijer Festival of Races: Priority Health 5K, 10K, McKinley Challenge 15K, half marathon routes. Packet pickup and on-site registration opens at 5:30 a.m. Traverse City Central High School.

7:30 a.m. Sara Hardy Farmers Market: Local produce, flowers, baked goods and more. Old Town Parking Deck.

9:30 a.m. Hole in One Golf Contest Shootout: Qualified participants compete for a new car lease. Bay Meadows Family Golf Course.

10 a.m. Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space at West Grand Traverse Bay.

10 a.m. Kids Club: Activities for ages 2-12. F&M Park at Railroad and Washington streets.

10 a.m. Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is three nights at the Grand Traverse Resort, including daily breakfast, a $500 resort gift card, dinner for two at Aerie Restaurant, $500 in downtown gift certificates and a gift set. Open Space.

10 a.m., 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Great American Duck Race: Ducks are released into a race track. Ducks Unlimited brings educational programs. Open Space Park.

10 a.m. and noon. Ultimate Air Dogs: Dog athletes and owners compete. Free to view. West End Beach.

11 a.m. Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until midnight. Individual tickets are $1.25 or 22 for $25. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.

11 a.m. Vaccination Station: Grand Traverse County Health Department administers Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Open Space.

11 a.m. DTE Energy Foundation Cherry Royale Parade Experience: Drive past floats. Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.

Noon, Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2021 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.

2 p.m. Ultimate Air Dogs Finals: Dog athletes and owners compete. Free to view. West End Beach.

7:30 p.m. Kenny Olson: Michigan guitarist performs. National Cherry Festival Music Stage at the Beer Tent.

