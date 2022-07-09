Saturday’s festival schedule
7 a.m. Meijer Festival of Races: Priority Health 5K, Michigan Planners 10K, Michigan Planners McKinley Challenge 15K and half marathon. Packet pickup and on-site registration opens at 5:30 a.m. Traverse City Central High School.
7:30 a.m. Sara Hardy Farmers Market: Local produce, flowers, baked goods and more. Old Town Parking Deck.
9:30 a.m. Hole-in-One: Qualifiers return to compete in the final shootout for the $50,000 prize. X-Golf Traverse City.
10 a.m. Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is a two-year lease on a Toyota Camry. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. GT Butterfly Experience: Learn about and feed butterflies with GT Butterfly House & Bug Zoo. Clinch Park.
10 a.m. Kids Club: Free family-friendly activities for ages 2-12. Clinch Park.
10 a.m. and noon Ultimate Air Dogs: Dog athletes and owners compete. Free to view. Open Space Park.
11 a.m. Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until 11 p.m. Individual tickets are $1.25 or 22 for $25. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
11:15 a.m. DTE Energy Foundation Cherry Royale Parade: Royalty, marching bands, floats, clowns and more. Front to Union to 13th streets.
Noon, Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2022 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.
1 p.m. Bubble Gum Blow: Contest for kids. Clinch Park.
2 p.m. Ultimate Air Dog Finals: Free to watch. Open Space Park.
3 p.m. Semi-Finalists Drawing- Go for the Gold Pin Program: Drawings for qualifiers occur at 3, 4 and 5 p.m. Turn in gold pin entries by 4:30 p.m. at the Pin Tent. Semifinalists must be at least 18. Open Space Park.
5 p.m. Go for the Gold Pin Program Final Drawing: One winner receives the festival’s 2022 grand prize. Finalists do not need to attend to win. Lay’s Cherry Blast Stage, Open Space Park.
7 p.m. Boyz II Men: R&B performance. General admission is $45. Bayside Music Stage.
