Friday’s National Cherry Festival schedule
8:30 a.m. Cherry Golf Scramble: Two-person, 18-hole scramble. Proper golf attire required. Cost is $100 per team. Spruce Run course at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
9 a.m. Kids Sand Sculpture Contest: Ages 3-12 compete to make sculptures with beach items. Capacity limited. Sunset Park Beach.
9 a.m. Seniors Horseshoes: Participation capacity may be limited. Senior Center.
9 a.m. Senior Shuffleboard: All ages compete. Senior Center.
10 a.m. Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space at West Grand Traverse Bay.
10 a.m. Kids Club: Activities for ages 2-12. F&M Park at Railroad and Washington streets.
10 a.m. Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is three nights at the Grand Traverse Resort, including daily breakfast, a $500 resort gift card, dinner for two at Aerie Restaurant, $500 in downtown gift certificates and a gift set. Open Space.
10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Great American Duck Race: Ducks are released into a race track. Ducks Unlimited brings educational programs. Open Space Park.
11 a.m. Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until midnight. Individual tickets are $1.25 or 22 for $25. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bingo: Ages 18 and older may play for cash prizes. Open Space Park.
11 a.m., 1, 3, 5 and 6 p.m. Ultimate Air Dogs: Dog athletes and owners compete. Free to view. West End Beach.
Noon, Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2021 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.
1 p.m. Chalk Art Contest: Artists of all ages decorate an assigned spot on the sidewalk. Prizes awarded. Open Space Park.
2 p.m. Cherries Got Talent Finals: Finalists perform. Beer Tent.
2 p.m. Vaccination Station: Grand Traverse County Health Department administers Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Open Space.
3 p.m. Meijer Festival of Races: Packet pickup and on-site registration until 8 p.m. Traverse City Central High School.
4 p.m. Hole in One Contest: Compete for a new car lease. The 14 closest to the pin return July 10 for the final shootout. Bay Meadows Family Golf Course.
5:30 p.m. Queen’s Coronation: Meet the four candidates competing for 2021-22 National Cherry Queen title. Admission is $35 and includes cocktail reception (cash bar), auctions and a program. The new queen is announced at 7:45 p.m.
7:30 p.m. Protea: Pop/rock band. Commemorative pin required for entry. National Cherry Festival Music Stage at the Beer Tent.
