Saturday’s schedule
7 a.m. Meijer Festival of Races: Packet pickup opens at 5:30 a.m. Priority Health 5K, Michigan Planners 10K, Michigan Planners McKinley Challenge 15K and half marathon. Traverse City Central High School.
7:30 a.m. Sara Hardy Farmers Market: Local produce, flowers, baked goods and more. Old Town Parking Deck.
8 a.m. Pickleball Tournament: Skill level mixed doubles play. Entry is $50 for one event. Second event is $10. Slabtown Corner, Bay and Division streets.
9:30 a.m. Hole-in-One: Qualifiers return to compete for the $50,000 prize. X-Golf Traverse City.
10 a.m. Cherries at the Botanic Garden: Walk through the fairy house village, read “Hidden Cherries” and take a photo with Burt the Beekeeper or the cherry-fairy wings. Historic Barns Park.
10 a.m. Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is a two-year lease on a Toyota Camry. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Kids Club: Free family-friendly activities for all ages. Bubble Gum Blow for ages 12 and younger at 2 p.m. Clinch Park.
10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Ultimate Air Dogs: Dog athletes and their owners compete. Free to view. Open Space Park.
11 a.m. Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until 11 p.m. Individual tickets are $1.50 or 22 for $30. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
11 a.m. Cherry Capital Family Fun Tour: All ages can tour Grand Traverse Bay aboard The Discovery. Admission is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors/military and $10 for kids. Discovery Traverse City Tours.
11:15 a.m. DTE Energy Foundation Cherry Royale Parade: Royalty, marching bands, floats, clowns and more. Front Street to Oak Street to 13th Street.
Noon, Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2023 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.
1 p.m. Cherry Capital Bay Sightseeing Tour: Cruise on The Discovery. Admission is $48 per adult, $39 per senior/military and $25 per kid. Discovery Traverse City Tours on West Grand Traverse Bay.
3:45 p.m. Go for the Gold Semifinals Drawing: Drawings for qualifiers occur at 3:45, 4:15 and 4:45 p.m. Lay’s Cherry Blast Stage, Open Space Park.
5 p.m. Go for the Gold Final Drawing: One winner receives the festival’s 2023 grand prize. Lay’s Cherry Blast Stage, Open Space Park.
5 p.m. The Cherry Capital Happy Hour Cruise: Free souvenir glass with purchase of wine, beer or cocktail aboard The Discovery. Adults pay $48; seniors and military pay $39. West Grand Traverse Bay.
6 p.m. Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy: Comedy show. General admission is $60. Pepsi Bayside Music Stage.
8 p.m. Cherry Festival Sunset on the Bay: Sunset over Grand Traverse Bay aboard The Discovery. Price is $48 per adult; $39 per senior or military personnel. Discovery Traverse City Tours.
10 p.m. National Cherry Festival Fireworks Cruise: Watch the festival’s finale fireworks from The Discovery in Grand Traverse Bay. Adult entry is $120.
10:30 p.m. Festival Finale Fireworks over West Grand Traverse Bay.
