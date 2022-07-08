8:30 a.m. Cherry Golf Scramble: Two-person, 18-hole scramble. Spruce Run at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Registration: 231-534-6470.
9 a.m. Kids Sand Sculpture Contest: Ages 3-12 create sculptures with items on beach. Sunset Park Beach.
9:30 a.m. Orchard Tours and More: Visit a 137-acre research farm for exhibits, cherry product samples and kids’ activities. Shuttle leaves from TC Tourism at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
10 a.m. Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. DTE Energy Day: Learn how to save energy and money. Play games and win prizes. All ages welcome. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Diaper Derby and Toddler Trot: Races for ages 3 and under. Register at 9 a.m. F&M Park at Railroad and Washington streets.
10 a.m. Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is a two-year lease on a Toyota Camry. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Kids Club: Free family-friendly activities for ages 2-12. Clinch Park.
10 a.m. GT Butterfly Experience: Learn about and feed butterflies with GT Butterfly House & Bug Zoo. Clinch Park.
10 a.m. Hole-in-One: Closest to the pin wins a prize. Qualifiers return July 9 to compete for $50,000. Three shots for $5. X-Golf Traverse City.
10 a.m. High Fitness: Aerobic exercise class for all fitness levels. Clinch Park.
11 a.m. Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until 11 p.m. Individual tickets are $1.25 or 22 for $25. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
11 a.m., 1, 3, 5 and 6 p.m. Ultimate Air Dogs: Dog athletes and their owners compete. Free to view. Open Space Park.
Noon, Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2022 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.
1 p.m. Bubble Gum Blow: Contest for kids. Clinch Park.
1 p.m. Kids Chalk Art: Ages 5-12 can create pictures. Chalk provided. Open Space Park.
1 p.m. Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest: Preschool age through 12 years old compete. F&M Park at Railroad and Washington streets.
2 p.m. Cherries Got Talent Finals: Watch the finalists perform. Lay’s Cherry Blast Stage, Open Space Park.
3-8 p.m. Meijer Festival of Races: Packet pickup and registration. Traverse City Central High School.
5 p.m. Adult Cherry Pie Eating Contest: First one to finish their slice wins. Register for free at 4:30 p.m. Lay’s Cherry Blast Stage, Open Space Park.
5:30 p.m. Queen’s Coronation: National Cherry Queen Allie Graziano is honored and meet the women competing for this year’s title. Appetizers and cash bar. Tickets are $40. Hagerty Center at NMC’s Maritime Academy.
7 p.m. ZZ Top: Rock concert. General admission is $45. Bayside Music Stage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.