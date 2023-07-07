Friday’s schedule
8 a.m. Pickleball Tournament: Skill level women’s and men’s doubles. Entry is $50 for one event. Second event is $10. Slabtown Corner, Bay and Division streets.
8:30 a.m. Cherry Golf Scramble: Two-person, 18-hole game on Spruce Run. Prizes awarded. Entry is $130 per team. Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
9 a.m. Kids Sand Sculpture Contest: Ages 3-12 compete. Sunset Park Beach.
9:30 a.m. Orchard Tours: Visit a research farm for exhibits, cherry product samples and kids’ activities. Shuttle leaves from BATA Transfer Station on Hall Street at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
10 a.m. Diaper Derby and Toddler Trot: Races for ages 3 and under. Register at 9 a.m. F&M Park, Railroad and Washington streets.
10 a.m. DTE Energy Day: Learn how to save energy and money. Play games and win prizes. All ages welcome. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Cherries at the Botanic Garden: Walk through the fairy house village, read “Hidden Cherries” and take a photo with Burt the Beekeeper or the cherry-fairy wings. Historic Barns Park.
10 a.m. Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Classic Movie Matinee: Family-friendly showing. Tickets are $1. State Theatre.
10 a.m. Kids Club: Free family-friendly activities for all ages. Bubble Gum Blow for ages 12 and younger at 2 p.m. Clinch Park.
10 a.m. Hole-in-One: Closest to the pin wins a prize. Qualifiers return July 8 to compete for $50,000. Three shots for $5. X-Golf Traverse City.
11 a.m. Cherry Capital Family Fun Tour: All ages can tour GT Bay aboard The Discovery. Admission is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors/military and $10 for kids. Discovery TC Tours.
11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Ultimate Air Dogs: Dog athletes and their owners compete. Free to view. Open Space Park.
11:30 a.m. Lunchtime Music Series: Roscoe & Anamaria: A vocal and guitar duo from Detroit. Lay’s Cherry Blast Stage at Open Space Park.
Noon, Cherry Pins and Pizza: Cost is $3 per game, $2 per shoe rental and $2 per slice of pizza. Lucky Jack’s.
1 p.m. Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest: Preschool age through 12 years old compete. F&M Park at Railroad and Washington streets.
1 p.m. Cherry Capital Bay Sightseeing Tour: Cruise on The Discovery. Admission is $48 per adult, $39 per senior/military and $25 per kid. Discovery Traverse City Tours on West Grand Traverse Bay.
2 p.m. Cherries Got Talent Finals: Finalists perform. Lay’s Cherry Blast Stage at Open Space Park.
2 p.m. Cherry Industry Program and Awards: Industry leaders, National Cherry Festival officials and the National Cherry Queen and her court attend. Michigan State University Horticultural Research Station.
3-8 p.m. Meijer Festival of Races Packet Pickup: Traverse City Central High School.
5 p.m. Adult Cherry Pie Eating Contest: First one to finish their slice wins. Register for free at 4:30 p.m. Lay’s Cherry Blast Stage, Open Space Park.
5 p.m. The Cherry Capital Happy Hour Cruise: Free souvenir glass with purchase of wine, beer or cocktail aboard The Discovery. Adults pay $48; seniors and military pay $39. West GT Bay.
5:30 p.m. Queen’s Coronation: National Cherry Queen Olivia Coolman is honored and the 2023-24 queen is crowned. Appetizers and cash bar. Tickets are $45. Hagerty Center at NMC’s Maritime Academy.
6 p.m. Adult Cherry Pit Spit Contest: Register for free on site. Open Space Park.
6 p.m. Chicago: Rock and roll show. General admission is $50. Pepsi Bayside Music Stage.
7 p.m. Dance Mixer: DJ and photo booth available. Clinch Park Pavilion.
8 p.m. Cherry Festival Sunset on the Bay: Sunset over Grand Traverse Bay aboard The Discovery. Price is $48 per adult; $39 per senior or military personnel. Discovery TC Tours.
