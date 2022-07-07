9:30 a.m. Orchard Tours and More: Visit a 137-acre research farm for exhibits, cherry product samples and kids’ activities. Shuttle leaves from TC Tourism at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
10 a.m. Cherry Pie Make and Bake: Kids ages 2-12 learn to make mini cherry crumb pie with bakers from Grand Traverse Pie Company. Register on site at 9 a.m. A $3 donation supports Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is a two-year lease on a Toyota Camry. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Kids Club: Free family-friendly activities for ages 2-12. Clinch Park.
10 a.m. GT Butterfly Experience: Learn about and feed butterflies with GT Butterfly House & Bug Zoo. Clinch Park.
10 a.m. Hole-in-One: Closest to the pin wins a prize. Qualifiers return July 9 to compete for $50,000. Three shots for $5. X-Golf Traverse City.
10 a.m., 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Ultimate Air Dogs: Dog athletes and their owners compete. Free to view. Open Space Park.
11 a.m. Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until 11 p.m. Individual tickets are $1.25 or 22 for $25. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
11 a.m. Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Pow Wow: Dancing and drumming. Native American cuisine and items available to purchase. Bayside Music Stage.
Noon, Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2022 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.
1 p.m. Bubble Gum Blow: Contest for kids. Clinch Park.
1 p.m. Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest: Preschool age through 12 years old compete. F&M Park at Railroad and Washington streets.
5:30 p.m. Cherry Mile: Traverse City Track Club presents this race for elite high school runners, high school runners and community members. Entry is $10. Traverse City Central High School.
6 p.m. Cherry Kids Fun Run: Kids of all ages can race. Entry is $10. Central Grade School.
6:30 p.m. Consumers Energy Community Royale Parade: Grand Traverse heritage and junior royalty are featured. Front to Union to Seventh streets.
7 p.m. 1964 The Tribute: Beatles cover band. General admission is $20. Bayside Music Stage.
