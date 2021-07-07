Wednesday’s Schedule
7:30 a.m. Sara Hardy Farmers Market: Local produce, baked goods, flowers and more. Old Town Parking Deck.
9 a.m. Fun and Games for Special Kids: Open to kids with visual, hearing, physical or developmental impairments. Photos with National Cherry Queen Sierra Moore and Super Cherry. Create a photo frame and then visit Arnold’s Amusements. Open Space Park.
9 a.m. Seniors Horseshoes: Participation capacity may be limited. Senior Center.
9 a.m. Senior Shuffleboard Tournament: All ages compete. Senior Center.
10 a.m. Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space at West Grand Traverse Bay.
10 a.m. Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is three nights at the Grand Traverse Resort, including daily breakfast, a $500 resort gift card, dinner for two at Aerie Restaurant, $500 in downtown gift certificates and a gift set. Open Space.
10 a.m. Kids Club: Activities for ages 2-12. F&M Park at Railroad and Washington streets.
10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Great American Duck Race: Ducks are released into a race track. Ducks Unlimited brings educational programs. Open Space Park.
11 a.m. Vaccination Station: Grand Traverse County Health Department administers Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Open Space.
11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bingo: Ages 18 and older may play for cash prizes. Open Space Park.
Noon, Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2021 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.
Noon, Cornhole Tournament: Play four games to determine seeding for a double elimination tournament. Entry is $40 per team. Cash prizes to top three team in two tiers. Sponsored by Cornhole America.
12:30 p.m. Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until midnight. Individual tickets are $1.25 or 22 for $25. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
4 p.m. Hole in One Contest: Compete for a new car lease. The 14 closest to the pin return July 10 for the final shootout. Bay Meadows Family Golf Course.
5 p.m. Senior Porch Parade Bike Ride: Area seniors cycle to see decorated porches. Senior Center.
7:30 p.m. Jack Pine: Commemorative pin required for entry. National Cherry Festival Music Stage at the Beer Tent.
