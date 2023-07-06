Thursday’s festival schedule
9 a.m. Cherry Pie Bike Ride: Norte leads this casual ride. Receive a voucher for a free slice of pie from Grand Traverse Pie Company. F&M Park, Railroad and Washington streets.
9:30 a.m. Orchard Tours and More: Visit a 137-acre research farm for exhibits, cherry product samples and kids’ activities. Shuttle leaves from BATA Transfer Station on Hall Street at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
10 a.m. Cherries at the Botanic Garden: Walk through the fairy house village, read “Hidden Cherries” and take a photo with Burt the Beekeeper or the cherry-fairy wings. Historic Barns Park.
10 a.m. Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is a two-year lease on a Toyota Camry. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Classic Movie Matinee: Family-friendly showing. Tickets are $1. State Theatre.
10 a.m. Kids Club: Free family-friendly activities for all ages. Clinch Park.
10 a.m. Hole-in-One: Closest to the pin wins a prize. Qualifiers return July 8 to compete for $50,000. Three shots for $5. X-Golf Traverse City.
10 a.m. Curling with the National Cherry Festival: Throw two stones for $10. Ages 6 and up can play. Traverse City Curling Club.
10 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Ultimate Air Dogs: Dog athletes and their owners compete. Free to view. Open Space Park.
11 a.m. Cherry Capital Family Fun Tour: All ages can tour Grand Traverse Bay aboard The Discovery. Admission is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors/military and $10 for kids. Discovery Traverse City Tours.
11 a.m. Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until 11 p.m. Individual tickets are $1.50 or 22 for $30. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
11:30 a.m. Lunchtime Music Series: Roscoe & Anamaria: A vocal and guitar duo from Detroit. Lay’s Cherry Blast Stage at Open Space Park.
Noon, Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2023 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.
Noon, Bingo: Ages 18 and older can play until 8 p.m. Open Space.
1 p.m. Cherry Capital Bay Sightseeing Tour: Cruise on The Discovery. Admission is $48 per adult, $39 per senior/military and $25 per kid. Discovery Traverse City Tours on West Grand Traverse Bay.
1 p.m. Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest: Preschool age through 12 years old compete. F&M Park at Railroad and Washington streets.
4:30 p.m. Cherry Mile: Traverse City Track Club presents this race for elite high school runners, high school runners and community members. Entry is $10. Starts at 13th and Oak streets and ends on Front Street between Union and Pine streets.
5 p.m. The Cherry Capital Happy Hour Cruise: Free souvenir glass with purchase of wine, beer or cocktail aboard The Discovery. Adults pay $48; seniors and military pay $39. Discovery Traverse City Tours on West Grand Traverse Bay.
6 p.m. Cherry Kids Fun Run: Kids of all ages can race. Entry is $10. 13th and Oak streets.
6 p.m. Jordan Davis with Tyler Booth: Country concert. Pepsi Bayside Music Stage.
6:30 p.m. Consumers Energy Community Royale Parade: Grand Traverse heritage and junior royalty are featured. Front Street to Oak Street to 13th Street.
8 p.m. Cherry Festival Sunset on the Bay: Sunset over Grand Traverse Bay aboard The Discovery. Price is $48 per adult; $39 per senior or military personnel. Discovery Traverse City Tours.
