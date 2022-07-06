7:30 a.m. Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market: Local produce, flowers, baked goods and more. Old Town Parking Deck.
9 a.m. Fun and Games for Special Cherry Kids: Focused on individuals with physical or developmental disabilities. Games, art, face painting and visiting with Super Cherry and the National Cherry Queen and court. Amusement rides with slower speeds and help loading/unloading. Open Space Park.
9:30 a.m. Orchard Tours and More: Visit a 137-acre research farm for exhibits, cherry product samples and kids’ activities. Shuttle leaves from TC Tourism at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
10 a.m. Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Drop In Art: Activities for preschoolers and older kids. Crooked Tree Arts Center.
10 a.m. Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is a two-year lease on a Toyota Camry. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Kids Club: Free family-friendly activities for ages 2-12. Clinch Park.
10 a.m. GT Butterfly Experience: Learn about and feed butterflies with GT Butterfly House & Bug Zoo. Clinch Park.
10 a.m. Hole in One: Closest to the pin wins a prize. Qualifiers return July 9 to compete for $50,000. Three shots for $5. X-Golf Traverse City.
Noon, Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2022 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.
Noon, Cornhole Tourney: Entry is $40 per two-person team. Cash prizes. Beer Tent, Open Space.
12:30 p.m. Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until 11 p.m. Individual tickets are $1.25 or 22 for $25. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
1 p.m. Bubble Gum Blow: Contest for kids. Clinch Park.
4 p.m. Kids Cherry Town Fun Night: Performers, hands-on activities, food and more. F&M Park at Railroad and Washington streets.
5 p.m. Adult Cherry Pie Eating Contest: First one to finish their slice wins. Register for free at 4:30 p.m. Lay’s Cherry Blast Stage, Open Space Park.
7 p.m. Jim Gaffigan: Comedian presents “The Fun Tour.” General admission is $50. Bayside Music Stage.
