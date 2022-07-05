Tuesday’s festival schedule
9 a.m. Cherry Pie Bike Ride: Norte leads this slow ride. Receive a voucher for a free slice of pie from Grand Traverse Pie Company. F&M Park at Railroad and Washington streets.
9 a.m. Kids Pet Show: Live animals and owners ages 3-12 compete for Best Dressed Ensemble, Most Unusual Pet, Most Royal Pet and other recognition. F&M Park.
9:30 a.m. Orchard Tours and More: Visit a 137-acre research farm for exhibits, cherry product samples and kids’ activities. Shuttle leaves from TC Tourism at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
10 a.m. Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is a two-year lease on a Toyota Camry. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Kids Club: Free family-friendly activities for ages 2-12. Clinch Park.
10 a.m. Hole-in-One: Closest to the pin wins a prize. Qualifiers return July 9 to compete for $50,000. Three shots for $5. X-Golf Traverse City.
11 a.m. Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until 11 p.m. Individual tickets are $1.25 or 22 for $25. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
Noon, Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2022 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.
Noon, Cornhole Tournament: Entry is $40 per two-person team. Cash prizes. Beer Tent, Open Space Park.
1 p.m. Bubble Gum Blow: Contest for kids. Clinch Park.
1 p.m. Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest: Preschool age through 12 years old compete. F&M Park at Railroad and Washington streets.
2:30 p.m. Cherry Industry Program and Awards: Industry leaders, National Cherry Festival officials and the National Cherry Queen and her court attend. Michigan State University Horticultural Research Station.
7 p.m. Nelly: General admission is $40. Bayside Music Stage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.