Monday’s Schedule
8:30 a.m. Yoga by the Bay: Family-friendly event for all skill levels. Open Space Park.
9 a.m. Cherry Pie Bike Ride: All ages ride 4 miles from F&M Park to the Open Space. Receive a voucher for a free slice of pie from Grand Traverse Pie Company.
10 a.m. Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space at West Grand Traverse Bay.
10 a.m. Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is three nights at the Grand Traverse Resort, including daily breakfast, a $500 resort gift card, dinner for two at Aerie Restaurant, $500 in downtown gift certificates and a gift set. Open Space.
10 a.m. Kids Club: Activities for ages 2-12. F&M Park at Railroad and Washington streets.
10 a.m. Princess Tea: Wear a princess dress and drink tea with the National Cherry Queen and her court. Tickets are $20. Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
11 a.m. Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until midnight. Individual tickets are $1.25 or 22 for $25. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bingo: Ages 18 and older may play for cash prizes. Open Space Park.
Noon, Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2021 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.
4 p.m. Hole in One Contest: Compete for a new car lease. The 14 closest to the pin return July 10 for the final shootout. Bay Meadows Family Golf Course.
7:30 p.m. Drew Hale: Country music concert. Commemorative pin required for entry. National Cherry Festival Music Stage at the Beer Tent.
