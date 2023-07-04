Tuesday’s festival schedule
9:30 a.m.
- Orchard Tours and More: Visit a 137-acre research farm for exhibits, cherry product samples and kids’ activities. Shuttle leaves from BATA Transfer Station on Hall Street at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m
10 a.m.
- Cherries at the Botanic Garden: Walk through the fairy house village, read “Hidden Cherries” and take a photo with Burt the Beekeeper or the cherry-fairy wings. Historic Barns Park
10 a.m.
- Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space Park
10 a.m.
- Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is a two-year lease on a Toyota Camry. Open Space Park
10 a.m.
- Classic Movie Matinee: Family-friendly showing. Tickets are $1. State Theatre
10 a.m.
- Kids Club: Free family-friendly activities for all ages. Clinch Park
11 a.m.
- Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until 11 p.m. Individual tickets are $1.50 or 22 for $30. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
11:30 a.m.
- Lunchtime Music Series: Roscoe & Anamaria: A vocal and guitar duo from Detroit. Lay’s Cherry Blast Stage at Open Space Park.
Noon
- , Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2023 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.
Noon
- , Bingo: Ages 18 and older can play until 8 p.m. Open Space.
Noon
- , Cornhole Tournament: Michigan Cornhole League and Cornhole America offer this event. Entry is $25. Beer Tent.
1 p.m.
- Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest: Preschool through age 12 compete to clean their plate. F&M Park, Railroad and Washington streets.
6 p.m.
- Theory of a Deadman and Skillet: Rock concert. General admission is $45. Pepsi Bayside Music Stage.
10:30 p.m. Fourth of July Fireworks: Presented by Traverse City Boom Boom Club over Grand Traverse Bay. Open Space Park.
