9:30 a.m. Orchard Tours and More: Visit a 137-acre research farm for exhibits, cherry product samples and kids’ activities. Shuttle leaves from TC Tourism at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
10 a.m. Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is a two-year lease on a Toyota Camry. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Kids Club: Free family-friendly activities for ages 2-12. Clinch Park.
11 a.m. Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until 11 p.m. Individual tickets are $1.25 or 22 for $25. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
Noon, Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2022 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.
1 p.m. Bubble Gum Blow: Contest for kids. Clinch Park.
1 p.m. Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest: Preschool age through 12 years old compete. F&M Park at Railroad and Washington streets.
5 p.m. Adult Cherry Pie Eating Contest: First one to finish their slice wins. Register for free at 4:30 p.m. Lay’s Cherry Blast Stage, Open Space Park.
7 p.m. Collective Soul and Tesla: A rock concert. General admission is $35. Bayside Music Stage.
10:30 p.m. Fourth of July Fireworks: Presented by Traverse City Boom Boom Club. Over Grand Traverse Bay.
