Sunday’s festival schedule
9 a.m. Arts and Crafts Fair: Juried contest featuring more than 100 artists from the Midwest. Grand Traverse Commons.
10 a.m. Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is three nights at the Grand Traverse Resort, including daily breakfast, a $500 resort gift card, dinner for two at Aerie Restaurant, $500 in downtown gift certificates and a gift set. Open Space.
10 a.m. Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space at West Grand Traverse Bay.
10 a.m. Kids Club: family-friendly activities for ages 2-12. F&M Park at Railroad and Washington streets.
11 a.m. Old Town Classic Car Show: Judged show of collector cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles. Grand Traverse Commons.
11 a.m. Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until midnight. Individual tickets are $1.25 or 22 for $25. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bingo: Ages 18 and older may play for cash prizes. Open Space Park.
Noon, Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2021 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.
6 p.m. Family Sand Sculpture Contest: Families, groups and individuals ages 13 and older. Create sculptures using items on the beach. Sunset Park Beach.
7:30 p.m. StoneFolk: Americana, folk-rock, trucker funk band from Michigan. Family section available. Commemorative pin required for entry. National Cherry Festival Music Stage at the Beer Tent.
10:30 p.m. Fourth of July Fireworks: Presented by TC Boom Boom Club. View from the Open Space at West Grand Traverse Bay, Clinch Park Marina or Bryant and West End beaches.
