Monday’s festival schedule
9 a.m.
- Bayside Beach Volleyball Tournament: Two-person youth co-ed play. West End Park Beach Volleyball Courts, Grandview Parkway.
9 a.m.
- Kids Pet Show: Live animals and owners ages 3-12 compete for Best Dressed Ensemble, Most Unusual Pet, Most Royal Pet and other recognition. F&M Park.
9:30 a.m.
- Orchard Tours and More: Visit a 137-acre research farm for exhibits, cherry product samples and kids’ activities. Shuttle leaves from BATA Transfer Station on Hall Street at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
10 a.m.
- Cherries at the Botanic Garden: Walk through the fairy house village, read “Hidden Cherries” and take a photo with Burt the Beekeeper or the cherry-fairy wings. Historic Barns Park.
10 a.m.
- Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space Park.
10 a.m.
- Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is a two-year lease on a Toyota Camry. Open Space Park.
10 a.m.
- Classic Movie Matinee: Family-friendly showing. Tickets are $1. State Theatre.
10 a.m.
- Kids Club: Free family-friendly activities for all ages. Bubble Gum Blow for ages 12 and younger at 2 p.m. Clinch Park.
11 a.m.
- Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Pow Wow: Dancing and drumming. Native American cuisine and items available to purchase. Bayside Music Stage.
11 a.m.
- Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until 11 p.m. Individual tickets are $1.50 or 22 for $30. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
Noon,
- Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2023 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.
Noon,
- Bingo: Ages 18 and older can play. Open Space.
1 p.m.
- Kids Cherry Pie Eating Contest: Preschool age through 12 years old compete. F&M Park, Railroad and Washington streets.
4 p.m.
- Traverse Symphony Orchestra: Free lawn seating for this concert. Rotary Square, Union and State streets.
5 p.m.
- Adult Cherry Pie Eating Contest: Register for free on site. Lay’s Cherry Blast Stage at Open Space Park.
6 p.m.
- Adult Cherry Pit Spit Contest: Free, on-site registration. Open Space Park.
6 p.m. Night Ranger with special guest Stephen Pearcy’s Ratt: General admission is $30. Pepsi Bayside Music Stage.
