Sunday’s
festival
schedule
8:30 a.m. Yoga By the Bay: Free, family-friendly practice. Open Space Park.
9 a.m. Arts and Crafts Fair: Juried contest featuring more than 100 artists from the Midwest. Grand Traverse Commons.
9 a.m. Four-person Beach Volleyball Tournament: Co-Ed Open (18 teams), Co-Ed Recreational (12 teams) and Open (six teams) play. West End Park Beach Volleyball Courts.
10 a.m. Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is a two-year lease on a Toyota Camry. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Kids Club: Free family-friendly activities for ages 2-12. Clinch Park.
11 a.m. Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until 11 p.m. Individual tickets are $1.25 or 22 for $25. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
11 a.m. Old Town Classic Car Show: Judged show of collector cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles. Grand Traverse Commons.
11 a.m. U.S. Navy Blue Angels Souvenir Tent. Open until 6 p.m. Open Space Park.
Noon, Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2022 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.
12:45 p.m. Great American Picnic: View the air show while eating a cherry-themed lunch and playing outdoor games. Admission is $45 for adults and $25 for kids. Hagerty Center at the NMC Maritime Academy.
1 p.m. Air Show: U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over West Grand Traverse Bay. Open Space Park.
1 p.m. Bubble Gum Blow: Contest for kids. Clinch Park.
3:30 p.m. Kids Cherry Teddy Bear Tea: Bring a bear and blanket. Hear stories, make crafts and drink afternoon tea. Parents welcome. F&M Park, Railroad and Washington streets.
6 p.m. Family Sand Sculpture Contest: Families, groups and individuals ages 13 and older. Create sculptures using items on the beach. Sunset Park Beach.
7 p.m. Dwight Yoakam: Country artist. General admission is $45. Bayside Music Stage.
