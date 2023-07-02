8:30 a.m. Yoga By the Bay: Free, family-friendly practice. Open Space Park.
9 a.m. Arts and Crafts Fair: Juried contest featuring more than 100 artists from the Midwest. Union Street.
9 a.m. Bayside Beach Volleyball Tournament: Two-person Co-Ed, four-person Co-Ed Open and four-person Co-Ed Recreational play. West End Park Beach Volleyball Courts, Grandview Parkway.
10 a.m. Cherries at the Botanic Garden: Walk through the fairy house village, read “Hidden Cherries” and take a photo with Burt the Beekeeper or the cherry-fairy wings. Historic Barns Park.
10 a.m. Cherry Capital Bay Sightseeing Tour: Cruise on The Discovery. Cost is $48 per adult, $39 per senior or military member and $25 for ages 2-12. Discovery Traverse City Tours on West Grand Traverse Bay.
10 a.m. Festival Open Space Park: Souvenir tent, Cherry Farm Market, food court, pin program tent and more. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Go for the Gold Pin Program: Commemorative pins are $5. Grand prize is a two-year lease on a Toyota Camry. Open Space Park.
10 a.m. Classic Movie Matinee: Family-friendly showing. Tickets are $1. State Theatre.
10 a.m. Kids Club: Free family-friendly activities for all ages. Clinch Park.
11 a.m. Arnold’s Amusements Midway: Carnival rides, vendors and games until 11 p.m. Individual tickets are $1.50 or 22 for $30. Grandview Parkway and Union Street.
11 a.m. Classic Car Show: Judged show of collector cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles. Old Town.
Noon, Beer Tent: Adults ages 21 and older enter with a 2023 commemorative pin. Open until 10 p.m. Open Space Park.
Noon, Bingo: Ages 18 and older can play until 8 p.m. Open Space.
12:30 p.m. Picnic at the Park: View the air show while eating lunch at the Top of the Park. General admission is $85. Park Place Hotel.
1 p.m. Air Show: United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over West Grand Traverse Bay. Open Space.
1 p.m. Flight Deck: See the air show and enjoy a picnic lunch. Adults are $40 and kids are $20. Open Space Park.
1 p.m. Great American Picnic: View the air show while eating a cherry-themed lunch and playing outdoor games. Admission is $50 for adults and $25 for kids. Hagerty Center at the NMC Maritime Academy.
1 p.m. Indigo View Air Show: Rooftop viewing, two beverage tickets and meal for $125-175. Hotel Indigo.
1 p.m. National Cherry Festival Air Show Cruise: View the air show from The Discovery. Admission is $79 for adults and kids and $65 for seniors and military members. West Grand Traverse Bay.
1 p.m. The Flight Path at Delamar: Dine while watching the air show. General admission is $145. Delamar Traverse City.
3:30 p.m. Kids Cherry Teddy Bear Tea: Bring a bear and blanket. Hear stories, make crafts and drink tea. Parents welcome. F&M Park, Railroad and Washington streets.
5 p.m. The Cherry Capital Happy Hour Cruise: Free souvenir glass with purchase of wine, beer or cocktail aboard The Discovery. Adults pay $48; seniors and military pay $39. West Grand Traverse Bay.
5 p.m. Traverse Symphony Orchestra: Interactive percussion program for all ages. Rotary Square, Union and State streets.
6 p.m. Family Sand Sculpture Contest: Families, groups and individuals ages 13 and older. Create sculptures using items on the beach. Sunset Park Beach.
6 p.m. Flo Rida: Rap artist. General admission is $50. Pepsi Bayside Music Stage.
8 p.m. Cherry Festival Sunset on the Bay: Sunset aboard The Discovery. Price is $48 per adult; $39 per senior or military personnel. West Grand Traverse Bay.
