TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival uses a team of photographers to capture the many events occurring during that week.
Traverse City native Teresia Moreno has volunteered for five years. Moreno said her friend Jessica Hodges, a Cherry Festival staff member, asked “do you want to do something this year?” so she signed on to take photos.
“She got me into it,” Moreno said. “I always liked taking pictures, doing something with a camera, probably since I was a kid.”
The next year, she became Cherry Festival director of photography. She said she usually works with a team of about 10 photographers, but this year it is a group of six.
“I hit every event at least a few times, especially at the Open Space,” Moreno said.
This week, she has already been to the Princess Tea, the Grand Traverse Butterfly Experience and Kids Club. The Ultimate Air Dogs event was also on her list.
If she is unable to be somewhere, she checks in with a team member to make sure they cover an area. Moreno said she provides each photographer with a list of where they need to get pictures.
Photography, she said, is not her career. She takes almost the whole week off work at an insurance company to volunteer at the Cherry Festival. Her day, she said, usually begins around 9 or 10 a.m. and ends between 8 and 9 p.m. She stays later for the fireworks.
“I love doing it,” Moreno said. “It’s something I’m really passionate about. I want to capture everything and show people what’s going on at the festival if they’ve never been.”
She has also volunteered to take photos during the Traverse City Film Festival and at other National Cherry Festival events, mainly the races. She said she enjoys working alongside her team. She plans to return next year to volunteer at the Cherry Festival.
“I get to meet so many people and see people I met last year,” Moreno said. “It’s nice to see everybody and catch up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.