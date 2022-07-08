TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival includes many annual traditions like the parades.
Michael Pensinger is the assistant event director for the DTE Energy Foundation Cherry Royale Parade and the Consumers Energy Community Royale Parade — which this year combines the Heritage and Junior Royale parades.
“It’s the raw, live entertainment,” Pensinger said. “I’m a nostalgic person, so I love parades.”
Pensinger said he moved to northern Michigan about eight years ago and has volunteered with the festival for seven years. Cherry Festival President Jeff Needham, former parade director, recruited him and he stuck around.
He started with manning a barricade, but his role changed in recent years.
“My responsibility is the start of the parade to the finish,” he said. “I drive the pace truck down the route as the first vehicle in the parade.”
Setting the pace also involves communicating with route monitors throughout each event. He said they let him know about any gaps between floats or a crowded area. He helps relay the message to drivers to go slower or faster, depending on the issue.
“It’s a dance — an ebb and flow dance,” he said. “I’ve learned how to best communicate under high-stress situations.”
He also works before the parades, assisting with staging and working with the local police department when necessary.
“It’s a lot of logistics,” Pensinger said. “I enjoy the problem solving, especially in the moment.”
This position comes with challenges. Pensinger said he and his crew work outside under the sun and help prevent any safety concerns, especially looking out for any kids in the area.
Despite this, Pensinger said “there’s no going back” on volunteering. He takes time away from work as an insurance agency owner at Farm Bureau Insurance to participate with his community.
“Insurance is a community-based career and Cherry Festival falls right in line with that,” he said. “It’s being in the business of people.”
