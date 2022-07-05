TRAVERSE CITY — Fife Lake resident Melissa George has worked with the National Cherry Festival for more than a decade.
“I’ve been totally into Cherry Festival for about 12 years now,” George said. “I started because I work for PepsiCo. Now me and my family volunteer down there.”
This year she is a first-time event director at the Flight Deck at the Open Space. This section contains reserved seats for air show viewers. George said people are closer to the action — including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels — over West Grand Traverse Bay, and they can hear the comments from the U.S. Coast Guard. The ticketed event, which serves about 400 guests at each show, sold out before the festival began.
National Cherry Festival Executive Director Kat Paye said George “keeps expanding her volunteer roles.”
Additionally, George said she has helped out at the warehouse for about five years now. This is more “behind the scenes” and includes ordering the necessary festival items like snacks for the Pepsi tent, recyclable paper products, ingredients for drink mixers and more.
She added that she makes sure the public can see items that are available to purchase at the Open Space.
Paye said George orders an “eclectic” list of items for the festival every year. This is to ensure the various activities are covered, such as the sandcastle contest and food court.
She has had a “great relationship over the years” with George. It started out as a sponsor partnership with PepsiCo and became a friends and family connection, as George volunteers with her husband and daughters.
“She loved working with us,” Paye said. “She’s done above and beyond. She’s always willing to lend a hand. It’s a full-time job, but she makes it look very easy.”
George said she will continue to participate, as she enjoys every part of the annual event.
“I encourage everyone to volunteer,” George said. “Once you’re involved with it, it becomes more like a family.”
