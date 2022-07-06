TRAVERSE CITY — Danielle Bott was crowned the National Cherry Queen for 2015-16.
Her involvement with that program spurred her desire to give back, she said.
Now Danielle Pung, she is this year’s National Cherry Festival event director for the Princess Tea. This is her second year as director and she expects to take on this role next year.
“My mom and I tag-team the event since it’s a large event,” Pung said. “It’s a wonderful event to be part of.”
The sold-out event brought about 300 moms, aunts, dads and their children to the Great Wolf Lodge on the morning of July 5. This was a new venue, as last year’s tea took place at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Pung said guests dress up and have time to socialize.
“You can feel the excitement in the room,” she said. “The best part of Princess Tea is meeting the Cherry Queen and her court.” The current queen is Allie Graziano.
At the event, Pung, her toddler Harper and her mom arrived early to set up, and then helped guests find their seats and the buffet.
Pung said their work really started weeks or even months before, when they started planning. They decided what decorations to bring — keeping with the cherry and princess theme — and purchased them at thrift stores and other places. The venue, she said, was decked out with a balloon arch and tea kettles.
Cherry Festival volunteers “make this event turn,” she said. She cannot imagine not being involved, as she said she is “surrounded by my best friends and siblings” all week.
“It’s a good way to meet people in the community who like the same things as you or dislike the same things,” she said.
Pung attended high school in Traverse City and now resides near Buckley with her daughter Harper and husband Andy Pung. She works full time as a registered nurse at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
“This region has always been my home,” she said.
