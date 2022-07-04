TRAVERSE CITY — Bryan Burns and Eric Houghton co-direct the Cherry Mile during this year’s National Cherry Festival.
Burns said the event used to take place Saturday morning along the parade route in downtown Traverse City during the 1980s and ‘90s.
“I remember watching it when we first moved up here,” he said. “Road miles were catching on in the U.S. at that time.”
After a while, the event stopped occurring. Burns said they were not sure why, but he and Houghton discussed bringing it back in 2008 or so. The event first resumed during the Traverse City Film Festival but after more planning and recruiting sponsors, the event was able to continue at the Cherry Festival.
Burns, who calls himself a “track and field geek,” moved the event to a Thursday night at a local high school a few years ago. He and Houghton help recruit athletes — men and women — to participate.
“We get the best of the best to run this,” Burns said. “It’s what we like to do. It’s fun to have athletes come up and do something different. Not a lot of people do a 1 mile.”
During most of the year, Burns teaches at East Middle School and is the boys cross-country coach and assistant track coach at Traverse City Central High School. In the summer, he works at Running Fit.
He said he did not really volunteer with the Cherry Festival before Cherry Mile, but he plans to continue so kids can see its importance.
“You have to give back to the community and be an example for your team,” he said.
People seem to like having the race at the track instead of on the street, Burns added. One reason is because police would need to assist with road closures if the race continued along its initial route.
The Traverse City Track Club presents the Cherry Mile at 6:30 p.m. July 7 at the Central High School track. Men and women elites and high school students may participate. Spectators are welcome.
Prizes are available for the top runners. Entry is $10. Registration is open until July 6 through RunSignup.com. Check in and packet pickup opens at 5:30 p.m. on race day.
