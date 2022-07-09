TRAVERSE CITY — Alicia Richards met her husband Tim many years ago during the National Cherry Festival.
At the time, she worked for Domino’s Pizza and he was part of the Waste Management crew. Though her shift ended when the food court closed, she often stayed later to help him clean up so she could spend time with him.
Today, her husband has a different job but he still volunteers when he can — mostly on weekends. Richards said she volunteered with at least one of her five kids this week.
“We’ve helped out for collectively 18 years with the festival,” Richards said. “We look forward to it every year.”
She works on the operations team within the Green Team sector.
“It’s kind of a big role,” Richards said. “I make sure all the space is cleaned up. It’s really rewarding.”
This includes removing trash and wiping down tables in the food court throughout her 12-hour day. She said she tries to arrive around 11 a.m. and stays well past the end of the concert or show.
Her work officially starts with setup a few days before Cherry Festival week and continues with teardown afterward. Richards said some days she worked until 3 or 4 a.m.
She is mainly stationed at the food court and Gibbyville but said her position takes her “all over the place.” One reason is to assist vendors, who bring their concerns to her. She helps them solve any problems and find any requested items like rags or tablecloths.
“I love meeting guests and vendors and interacting with people,” Richards said.
Additionally, she works with Community Share Groups, which include volunteers from local churches and other nonprofits.
“Anything we can do to help further those community projects,” she said. “We want to make sure the community is served.”
During the school year, Richards works as a support staff member at West Middle School. She mainly serves students with special needs. She added she is thankful to have summers off so she can volunteer during the Cherry Festival.
“There was no festival in 2020,” she recalls. “I felt lost. I wasn’t able to see my family. They’re important to my mental health.”
