TRAVERSE CITY — No major security issues or crimes occurred during this year’s National Cherry Festival, but a dispute over a parade entry continues to draw debate.
The Grand Traverse Area Right To Life’s proposed entry required further investigation, according to police, after the group was scratched from participating less than 24 hours before the Consumers Energy Community Royale Parade began.
Its entry was described as “The Grand Traverse Area Right to Life, a nonprofit organization who advocates for the protection of human life, marching alongside the St. Francis High School Marching Band.”
Cherry Fest Executive Director Kat Paye said parade rules bar political and social issue entries. The entry initially had been included because of a clerical error, she said.
When that inclusion was revoked, it led to some troubling phone calls, Paye said.
“My personal cell phone number was publicly given out,” she said. “So the calls and texts came in fast and furious. I do not know all the people I was speaking to at the time. In my line of business, it is not uncommon to have numbers come across my phone, so I will answer, especially during festival week.
“Normally, it is a very kind voice on the other end of the phone, not someone personally threatening me and calling me names because I’m not following the rules. I consider that a personal threat.
“Did I make a police statement? No. Did I verbally discuss it with the police? Yes. But the police are also friends. I work with them often.”
Traverse City Police Department officials said they investigated and received assistance from an intel-gathering service which indicated to them that there were no credible threats.
As a result, Traverse City Police Department Sgt. Adam Gray said said they made no alterations to parade security, but he noted that Grand Traverse Area Catholics Schools hired private security.
Gray, who also is in charge of crowd management for TCPD, in addition to serving as a road patrol sergeant, said they have a standard approach to keeping protests peaceful.
“Usually what we do is reach out to the event organizer and check in to make sure they can still experience their First Amendment rights,” he said. “Then, if there are any, we reach out to the counter-protest organizers and check in with them to make sure both sides can exercise freedom of speech.”
In this case, he did not know of any specific threats or organized protests, but the police knew a few individuals were unhappy with Grand Traverse Area Right To Life’s parade entry.
Operations Director for GTA Right to Life Emily Hollabaugh said their entry was nothing new to the festival parade and had been confirmed as an entry over the phone months before parade day.
Part of that phone call, she said, consisted of organizers making sure that nothing in their parade entry would be political, since it’s against their policy.
“And I said, ‘Oh no, no, we’re not doing anything political, we wouldn’t be doing that, it’s not an election year anyways,’” Hollabaugh said.
The plan for this year’s parade was very similar to what they’ve done in years past, she explained.
Teenagers from the Teens for Life group had planned to wear custom T-shirts with a pro-life message and hand out Lifesaver candies to the crowd while small children were pulled in wagons alongside them, with the St. Francis High School Marching Band following the group, according to Hollabaugh.
“I’m guessing we’ve been in the parade for 25 years or so,” she said. “And it’s the same type of thing, T-shirts, little kids in wagons.”
Paye disagreed, saying their listing had changed.
“[The teens] were not previously in the parade as Right to Life. So, if they marched in the parade [in previous years], they marched as something else. That is apparent on their website,” she said. “I’ve been told several times that this organization is non-controversial and non-political, but I’ve also read their mission statement.”
Hollabaugh said she didn’t understand why their group wasn’t allowed to march in the parade when groups that had political messages were allowed to participate.
“There were at least two groups marching with political, controversial, or social issues being displayed,” she said in an email. “Why were these units not revoked or removed beforehand as well? I’m not sure how this could look like anything other than discrimination and selective enforcement.”
Paye said that, to her knowledge, there were not any other social, political or controversial groups marching in the parade.
“I think there’s a lot of controversy over what is [considered] controversial,” Paye said. “I think everyone has an argument over something that was in the parade.”
Opinions may differ about festival parade entries, but, as far as incidents, law enforcement reported no major crimes and “nothing out of the ordinary compared to other years.”
Some incidents, such as the two Midland men who were kicked out of the Jordan Davis concert for alleged drunk and disorderly behavior, were not unusual, Gray said.
“There are usually big crowds on opening weekend, and then we tend to taper off a little throughout the week, then build back up for the last weekend [of the festival]. We didn’t have that this year,” Paye said. “Nothing was record-breaking, but it was consistent and steady.”
Last year, the first weekend of the festival saw a spike in calls to the Traverse City Police Department, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Crime that weekend culminated with a Michigan State Police recruitment tent theft early in the morning on July 4.
Looking ahead to next year, Hollabaugh said she’s not yet sure what Grand Traverse Area Right To Life will do when the time for parade entry applications rolls around.
“There has been a lot of backlash on both sides, like, ‘You let them in’ or ‘You let this in,’ but our goal is to celebrate cherries and our community,” Paye said.
Planning is not only already underway for the 2024 National Cherry Fest, but for as far out as the 2026 Cherry Fest, which will be the event’s 100-year anniversary.
“We are appreciative that everyone rolled with the punches,” Paye said about the community response to moving this year’s parade route.
“We all had to shift gears, and still celebrated our favorite fruit, the cherry.”
