The Cherry Farm Market says it offers “Cherry Everything,” but even cherry-wary festival-goers find products that appeal here.
From local honey and maple syrup to freeze-dried candy, items cover the sweet, the spicy and more under their tent at Open Space Park.
John and TJ Smith’s all-natural Halo Dips are an example. The Smiths sell a wide variety of chip dip mixes ranging in flavors from Cajun and Spicy Curry to Beer n’ Bacon and Habeñero Pineapple.
“All you do is mix the spice packet with sour cream and mayo,” TJ said. “We also have dessert mixes for Cool Whip.”
Although John and TJ moved to South Carolina, they grew up in Michigan and still call it home.
They started their business eight years ago. Before that, John developed menus in the restaurant business. But he said he enjoys running their Halo Dips enterprise much more.
“You get to talk to people, and it’s not such a grind,” he said. “If you get to make a living drinking beer by the water, selling dip and pretzels, you really can’t complain.”
Since they started their small business, they have been regulars at the Cherry Fest. Other times, the couple travels all over the country serving customers their spice products. They have made appearances in almost every state east of the Mississippi, according to John, and even bring their kids on the road with them.
“We’re always looking out for new places for our product,” he said. “And we [vendors] all help each other out.”
Daniel Umulis, owner of the local cherry product company called Six Lugs, helped get John and TJ a spot at Cherry Festival eight years ago.
“That’s what vendors do for each other,” John said. “It’s really a neat little underground community. If I needed something, I know any of these other vendors would help me out. And I’d do the same for them.”
Six Lugs is another regular at the market. Established in 2005, Sheryl Umulis passed the business (originally called Megan’s Mom’s Vinaigrette) down to her son, Daniel, in 2017.
Six Lugs still makes their best-selling cherry vinaigrettes, but they also sell barbecue sauces made with 50% all-local tart cherry puree, a variety of jams, salsas, and cocktail cherries, which are cooked 24 hours-a-day for 14 days before entering a jar.
Growing up, Sheryl used to pick cherries for local co-ops, and would put a ticket at the edge of each lug [a fruit crate] she filled.
“We’d get $1 for each lug we filled. That’s where the name Six Lugs comes from. On a really good day, I could harvest six lugs of Michigan cherries.”
All Six Lugs products are packed by local companies. Its newest products include Cherry Berry Preserves and Jalepeño Jam.
Little Long Ears Provisions is another local business at the Cherry Farm Market. Established in 2022, Jeff Kane and his partner Cassandra sell organic-certified homemade vinegar, soaps, and bath salts.
They started out by making wine and cider at home for themselves. Then they began the business selling flavored vinegar products at their farm on Old Mission Peninsula, where they grow apples and grapes on more than 7 acres.
“A lot of local chefs use [our product] in their restaurants,” Jeff said. “We are working on bringing wines and ciders into our business, but that process will take some time.”
He expects wines to be available sometime in 2025, and ciders to be available next year.
Other local vendors at this year’s Cherry Farm Market include: the veteran-run Grand Traverse Sauce Company; the Grand Rapids-based Smash Seasonings; Rapid City’s Out of the Woods Farm maple syrup products; among others.
The Cherry Farm Market opens today at noon and will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
