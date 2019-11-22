TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Airport is one step closer to self-governance after a spirited discussion by Grand Traverse County Commissioners preceded a unanimous vote directing staff to “explore articles of incorporation” with Leelanau County staff.
“I come with a fair degree of skepticism because the airport is very important to the community — it’s basically right dead in the middle of our community — and the airport is going to look out for the airport,” Commissioner Bryce Hundley said. “Here in this board, we are looking out for the community.”
Consultant Steve Baldwin, hired to work with a subcommittee studying the issue, said business leaders and others in the community consider Cherry Capital a regional airport, not just a county asset.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia, whose district includes Traverse City, said she was concerned the county would lose control over zoning if decision-making power shifted from the two counties to an airport authority.
“As airports grow, their requirements become more complicated,” Baldwin told the commission. “That doesn’t mean you give up accountability.”
“With allowing the airport to do its own zoning, you don’t believe that’s a loss in accountability?” asked Coffia.
Baldwin said it was not, and that even if Cherry Capital transitioned to a more autonomous Airport Authority, there are extensive Federal Aviation Administration rules it would still have to follow.
The airport is jointly owned by Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties. A subcommittee of the airport commission has been examining the governance issue since March.
Baldwin also pointed out that the county board will appoint some airport decision-makers, whether the facility is governed by a commission or an authority.
Both county boards appoint members of the airport commission, just as they would for an authority, Airport Director Kevin Klein said, and state law specifies not more than 45 percent of an authority board can consist of elected officials.
In the meantime, two seats on the board’s ad hoc airport committee are up for re-appointment. Ten community members — 8 new, 2 incumbents — applied and interviewed for the positions.
Incumbents Doug DeYoung and Tom Kern were each re-appointed, and both mentioned in their interviews that they had worked hard on airport governance and wanted to see the process through.
“I’m a pilot so I understand air travel issues from both sides,” said Kern, in his interview. “I’ve been very involved in the strategic process and I’d really like to continue that.”
“I’ve been chair for the last two years,” said DeYoung, in his interview. “The FAA is a very unique government agency and it takes a while to understand. I have that ability, I have that understanding and I want to continue the growth we’ve worked on.”
Current rules allow the airport commission to make most of its own decisions, according to Klein, who also spoke to the commission Wednesday.
As previously reported by the Record-Eagle, the airport currently needs permission from the two county boards to buy or sell land or to use eminent domain — a legal mechanism to acquire land.
Baldwin listed a number of advantages an authority would have over a commission, from lower operating costs to checks and balances, to allowing an airport to focus on its needs as a business.
The next step, Baldwin said, is for County Administrators Nate Alger (Grand Traverse) and Chet Janik (Leelanau) to meet and discuss options, such as whether the authority would have the exclusive say over land moves.
Alger said he’d report back the board by their Dec. 4 meeting.
