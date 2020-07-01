TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Airport received a nearly $250,000 grant for PFAS testing.
The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team on Wednesday announced $2.5 million in grants for municipal airports across the state to support monitoring efforts for contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
Airports awarded grants are suspected or known to have used PFAS-laden firefighting foam, which can lead to polluted groundwater.
Traverse City's airport received $249,981 for the work.
Pellston Regional Airport received a $250,000 grant, while Manistee Blacker Airport got a grant for $237,300.
Other municipal airports to receive PFAS monitoring grant dollars include: Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Willow Run Airport, Delta County Airport, Bishop International Airport Authority, Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Ford/Dickinson County Airport, MBS International Airport and Oakland County International Airport.
Another $1.5 million in grants for airport PFAS monitoring are expected to be awarded through a second round of applications.
PFAS make up a group of thousands of man-made chemicals used in both consumer and industrial products, including non-stick cookware, waterproof fabrics and firefighting foam.
Visit www.michigan.gov/pfasresponse online for more information.
