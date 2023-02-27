TRAVERSE CITY — Now arriving: $5 million to replace aging passenger bridges at Cherry Capital Airport.
The news that the region's largest travel hub would get $5,225,000 in federal funding to replace passenger boarding bridges arrived Monday via press statement. Funding comes from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal grants, the statement read.
U.S. Senators from Michigan Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters called improvements to Cherry Capital Airport "critical" to northern Michigan’s economy and tourism.
According to recent numbers, Cherry Capital Airport went from three airlines serving six destinations and filling 35,734 seats in July 2012, to four airlines with flights to 17 destinations and 55,870 seats in July 2022.
