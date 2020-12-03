TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Airport’s taxi from county oversight to self governance descended toward a final approach, following a 5-2 vote by Grand Traverse County commissioners.
“This has been a very time consuming and long process, you all have done a significant amount of work to get us to this point,” said County Administrator Nate Alger. “I’d also like to thank all of the public that have given us significant input. It has been a very valuable discussion over the last year.”
The Articles of Incorporation document, approved by commissioners at a public hearing Wednesday, was drafted by Alger, Leelanau County Administrator Chet Janik and Airport Director Kevin Klein, was first presented to both boards during a joint study session in October.
Some members of the public previously questioned whether an authority would be responsive to residents and business owners who live and work near the airport.
Those discussions were often turbulent, and while commissioners did ask for a few clarifications Wednesday, the resolution passed almost as a formality — despite the two “no” votes — without any members of the public taking advantage of the opportunity for further comment.
The airport is jointly owned by Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties and governed by the Northwest Regional Airport Commission, members of whom are appointed by each county. A subcommittee of the airport commission has been examining the governance issue since March of last year and recommended transitioning to an authority.
Commission Chairman Rob Hentschel — who serves on the NWRAC — along with Vice Chairman Ron Clous and Commissioners Brad Jewett, Gordie La Pointe and Addison “Sonny” Wheelock Jr. voted in favor; Betsy Coffia and Bryce Hundley voted against.
Hundley previously expressed concerns an authority might not be as accountable to elected officials as the NWRAC.
“It’s a great airport and from all I can see, seems to be run admirably,” Hundley said, following the hearing. “I hope I look back on this as one of my worst votes and everything turns out fine but my concerns about accountability remain.”
Hundley said that while no one was negligent, the way airport staff handled recent water well testing in the Pine Grove neighborhood, which revealed concerning levels of PFAS, a fire retardant tested regularly at the airport, did nothing to alleviate those concerns.
“We don’t know where the contamination came from, and I understand the airport’s position on it was to contact their attorney, to look out for the business aspects of the institution,” Hundley said. “If you were going to be more community minded, you might still reach out to your attorney, yet you’d also say, what are the ways we can help, how can we be part of the solution. The airport certainly seems to have chosen the former.”
Consolidating power of a community asset wasn’t something Coffia said she could support.
Wheelock, who made the motion to approve the resolution, said the region’s residents and visitors were lucky to be serviced by a growing and highly regarded airport requiring no local taxpayer funding.
Airport funding comes largely from a portion of ticket sales, vendor contracts, lease agreements and some government grants, as previously reported.
Under an airport authority, both county boards would continue to appoint members, Cherry Capital Airport Director Kevin Klein said, though the new body would have more autonomy, such as the ability to take on debt and purchase property without first having to seek county approval.
The issue now heads to Leelanau County for a public hearing, scheduled for Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.
Leelanau County Commissioners unanimously passed a “notice of intent” resolution Nov 10.
Should commissioners approve the Articles of Incorporation later this month, documents will be sent to the Michigan Secretary of State, Klein said. Once certified by the SOC, there will be a 60-day pause for any appeals.
If no appeals are filed, the new authority must create a board and hold meetings.
The Federal Aviation Administration also has a seat assignment in the transition, Klein said, and would review Cherry Capital’s documentation and if approved, would change the airport’s operating certificate from a commission to an authority.
“When the two processes come together, it will be similar to a real estate transaction,” Klein said.
