CHEBOYGAN – Cheboygan’s mayor, Leslie Tebo, died Feb. 3. He was 68.
Known to Cheboygan residents simply as “Les,” Tebo was born on Sept. 14, 1954. He attended Alpena Community College and Saginaw Valley State University and graduated with a degree in criminal justice.
Tebo spent much of his life in Cheboygan where he was the quintessential public servant. He served residents in many different roles. Tebo worked in the county sheriff’s office and as a firefighter and city councilman. He helped establish programs in the local Sobriety and Drug Court.
City Manager Dan Sabolsky said he’ll be missed. “He felt that the residents of the city deserve good roads, good infrastructure, the ability to shop, recreate and have good jobs.”
Plus, he knew practically everyone in town, Sabolsky said.
“Les liked to lift weights and run at the local gym,” his obituary states. “During hockey season, you could find him watching his grandchildren play at the pavilion.”
Tebo was so dedicated to supporting the local hockey scene, in fact, Sabolsky said, he was among the first donors to help the city purchase a new Zamboni machine for the local pavilion ice rink when the old one broke down.
“It just shows you the connections he had in the community,” Sabolsky said.
Tebo and his wife Victoria had two children and five grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Cheboygan County Deputy Association, Coats for Kids, or the Cheboygan Hockey Association.
The city will discuss the process for appointing a new mayor at its upcoming council meeting on Feb. 14.
Sabolsky said Mayor Pro Tem Brett Mallory is a likely candidate to serve out the rest of Tebo’s term, which will expire in 2024.
