CHARLEVOIX — The chief of the Charlevoix Police Department Gerald Doan told city officials he was retiring, effective Nov. 1.
Doan has had the top leadership position in the force for more than 15 years. He has been with the department for about 30 years. His salary, according to the Petoskey News Review, was $92,600.
"Chief Doan had a long career working in law enforcement in Charlevoix," City Manager Mark Heydlauff said in an email statement.
"He reassured folks in times of danger and was a source of strength and hope at the unexpected dark moments in life. I appreciate his service and wish him well."
On Oct. 13, Heydlauff said he received a complaint from the workplace related to Doan.
After consulting with the city's labor attorney, Lindsay Raymond of Traverse City's Danbrook Adams Raymond was retained to investigate the claims, and Heydlauff said he placed Doan on paid administrative leave during an investigation that started Oct. 14.
Heydlauff said Doan "informed" him of his retirement on Oct. 31.
"While (Raymond) has not yet completed her work, I expect she will finish soon," Heydlauff said. "We will use the knowledge gained from this to review policies and practices within our department and broader city government going forward."
Heydlauff said Doan has not previously been investigated during his tenure and isn't aware of any situations before then.
Deputy Chief Rob Scholey will continue to manage the department.
Heydlauff said he will work with the Charlevoix City Council to develop a plan to recruit a new chief.
The Charlevoix Police Department employs between 8-10 staff members, including seasonal staff and workers that are not police officers.
