CHARLEVOIX — The city council of Charlevoix appointed a new police chief after another candidate dropped his bid for the job.
Offering the job to Jill McDonnell got unanimous approval by the council last week at a Thursday meeting. McDonnell has nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement and has served as Emergency Management Coordinator in Charlevoix since 2020.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with (McDonnell) going forward,” City Manager Mark Heydlauff said.
Deputy Chief Robert Scholey, the current interim chief, was another finalist for the position but dropped his bid early last week.
“I appreciate the dedication of Interim Chief Rob Scholey,” Heydlauff said. “He stepped up and led our department in the midst of many challenges and exceeded my expectations.
“I’m pleased he will be staying on as deputy chief in the future.”
The changeover comes after former police chief Gerard Doan retired amid sexual harassment allegations.
Doan held the top leadership position in the force for more than 15 years. He has been with the department for about 30 years.
On Oct. 13, Heydlauff received a complaint from a department staff member, which spawned an investigation into Doan’s behavior in the workplace. According to a memo from the city, the investigating attorney would have recommended termination had Doan not submitted his retirement.
Doan’s conduct included “repeated unsolicited and inappropriate comments about women’s bodies, dress, appearance and physical fitness.” He also would share details of his private and intimate relationship with his wife, according to the findings.
The investigation concluded that Doan’s behavior was prohibited under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and violated Charlevoix’s Equal Employment Opportunity and workplace harassment policies.
Doan left his position in November.
More recently, a Charlevoix Courier investigation reported that additional Charlevoix police employees had come forward with other allegations against Doan. According to that story, all but one of the new accusers have left the department.
The complainants also alleged racist remarks and ticket-fixing. To date, Doan has not been charged with any criminal misconduct and there are no criminal or civil lawsuits pending against him.
“That behavior and those actions are not tolerated,” McDonnell said. “I plan on holding some training on sexual harassment and harassment in the workplace for the department members — ensuring they know how to identify it, and how to report it.”
Investigators also recommended strengthening workplace harassment policies and adding a specific section that clarifies expectations for managers and supervisors.
McDonnell said she’s also planning to get Charlevoix accredited by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. That involves meeting 120 national standards based on policy training, community outreach and more.
She said she’s looking forward to meeting more community members and helping to plan summertime community events.
