CHARLEVOIX — Michigan State Police confirmed a bomb threat called in near the downtown drawbridge.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media asking all businesses and residents within a two-block radius of the downtown draw bridge to evacuate.
While that portion of US-31 was shut down, MSP troopers directed traffic towards East Jordan or the Ironton Ferry in Lake Charlevoix.
As of 5 p.m. the bridge was back open for traffic after a K-9 team cleared the area.
According to Central Dispatch in the area, the bridge was closed because of a severe incident.
The bridge is located over the Pine River Channel that connects lake Michigan to Round Lake.
Lieutenant Derrick Carroll from the Michigan State Police outpost in Gaylord said officers assisted the Charlevoix City Police Department with the threat and called in MSP K-9 teams.
MSP closed that portion of U.S.-31 Highway through downtown Charlevoix.
According to reporting from the Petoskey News-Review, Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan said this incident is similar to a bomb threat that happened in January 2021 in Harbor Springs. During that threat, the News-Review said, the caller who reported the threat was using a livestream video from downtown Harbor Springs to make threatening comments to their dispatch.
As a result, Doan told the News-Review that he moved quickly to cover up similar camera feeds of downtown Charlevoix, in case the suspect was using the livestream videos to make these allegations.
The Charlevoix City Police Department was unable to be reached for comment.
The bridge is required to open twice an hour between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. all year long, according to the federal registrar.
Construction of the Charlevoix bridge started 1947 and ended in 1949.
