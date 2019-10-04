TRAVERSE CITY — An investigation into a Officials from the Grand Traverse County sheriff's department are seeking five charges against the last weekend.
Lt. Chris Oosse said deputies concluded their investigation into the Sept. 28 incident and identified a 21-year-old Traverse City man as the likely suspect. Deputies served a search warrant at the suspect's residence and found a semi-automatic pistol believed to be used in the incident.
Deputies forwarded the report to the Grand Traverse County prosecutor's office and have recommended charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, brandishing a firearm, carrying a concealed pistol, transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle and lying to a police officer.
Witnesses reported a white vehicle blasting loud music and driving erratically through the neighborhood. Several neighbors heard gunshots, and one witness said the driver flipped them off while speeding by.
Deputies discovered what appeared to be a bullet fragment from a parked car on the scene. Witness descriptions led investigators to the home of a 21-year-old man, the registered owner of the vehicle, living at Carson Square Apartments. The man told deputies he’d been out shooting at Hoosier Valley.
The suspect has not yet been taken into custody, Oosse said.
