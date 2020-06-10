TRAVERSE CITY — Prosecutors are reviewing charges against a man accused of throwing rocks at counter-protesters during a Black Lives Matter demonstration.
The man, described by police as a 27-year-old Suttons Bay resident, was arrested after the Saturday incident, according to Traverse City Police Sgt. Matt Richmond.
The department is withholding his name pending arraignment.
A report on the incident landed on Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg’s desk Tuesday, Richmond added.
Moeggenberg said earlier Tuesday that she’d review the case as soon as it was in-hand.
“I can’t really say a lot without having read the report,” she said.
The suspect was tracked down and arrested after several fellow protesters saw him throw rocks at a passing pickup truck flying a “Trump” flag, according to Richmond. One of them hit the front seat passenger’s hand, causing a minor injury.
That passenger immediately got out of the truck to confront the rock-thrower, and the men traded punches before the suspect ran off, Richmond said.
Other Black Lives Matter protesters chased him down and called 911.
Richmond said the suspect could face a felony charge of throwing an object at a moving vehicle causing injury and a misdemeanor charge for assault and battery.
Moeggenberg could add or subtract from those charges before the case reaches 86th District Court.
“The truck was targeted due to the Trump flag,” Richmond said.
He said in a Saturday interview that the protester carried a backpack filled with rocks, but declined to comment on whether the man attended with the intent to spark violence.
During a Monday night city commission meeting, Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien told city commissioners he suspected white supremacists were behind hundreds of rumors of planned violence that made rounds on social media days before the demonstration. He said two of those rumors spurred active investigations — one in Traverse City and another in Cadillac.
O’Brien told reporters on Saturday that counter demonstrators with guns showed up at the protest, but police diverted them from the protest’s grounds.
He did not return a call for further comment Tuesday.
Both Richmond and Moeggenberg said they don’t suspect person arrested in the rock throwing was a plant, and don’t believe the incident itself was fabricated.
They lauded the protest for remaining largely peaceful.
It comes after the homicide of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25 — a matter that’s spurred dozens of protests and less-peaceful clashes with police throughout the nation.
Several members of the region’s black community spoke at Saturday’s rally, sharing anger and heartbreak over Floyd’s death and their own accounts of encounters with racism — like the wariness felt on neighborhood walks and fears their children carry daily.
The Suttons Bay man was the only person arrested during the event, Moeggenberg said.
“The organizers did a very nice job — even when people would get a little upset, just reminding them that this is a peaceful protest, that more violence isn’t going to help anyone,” she said. “People were able to go down to the Open Space to hear some speakers, to be heard, but also, they felt safe while they were there.”
