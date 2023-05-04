EMPIRE — Charges may soon be forthcoming in the illegal widening of the mouth of the Platte River near Honor, where it enters Lake Michigan.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Superintendent Scott Tucker said the local investigation, completed some months ago by park staff, was turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Michigan in Grand Rapids.
Tucker said he does not know if charges will be leveled, or if so, what those charges will be. He also declined to name a suspect, pending release of information from the Attorney’s Office.
In August 2022, it was discovered that the Platte River had a new and wider channel that enters Lake Michigan at a 90-degree angle instead of its normal meandering path.
It is not known whether it had been illegally dredged, which seems unlikely because of the equipment and work involved in dredging. A permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is required for any dredging of the lake, and if that dredging takes place below the ordinary high water mark, a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers is also required.
At the time, no such permits had been issued, Tucker has said.
Tucker said the mouth was last dredged in 2013.
The river starts in Long Lake, heads west near M-22 and then winds its way through the national park before emptying into Lake Michigan. The new mouth had some local fishermen speculating at the time that the river dropped about a foot to its usual level, a measure that also slowed the current to its usual pace.
Just who widened the river mouth is not the only mystery in the park over the last several years.
In April 2019, thousands of green, brown and clear glass shards were scattered along Good Harbor Beach near the picnic area just north of the beach.
The broken glass had been spread there intentionally, Tucker suspected at the time, with the wind blowing it up and down the beach in an area stretching about 100 yards.
The tide also moves it around, burying and unburying sharp fragments that could easily end up in a child’s foot, Tucker said.
The beach is located at the end of Bohemian Road in Cleveland Township.
The glass-strewn beach was eerily similar to an incident in September 2017, when the Lake Michigan shoreline near Pyramid Point was found littered with broken fragments spread evenly up and down the beach.
Neither incident was ever solved, he said.
In other Lakeshore news, the D.H. Day Campground is open for business and the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive opens this weekend. The 7.4-mile drive has 12 stops for people to take in views of the dunes, big and little Glen Lake, North and South Manitou Island and more.
“We’re ready to start greeting visitors again,” Tucker said.
Annual visitation has been climbing since the Lakeshore was named the most beautiful place in America in 2012 by Good Morning America. That year it set a record of 1.2 million visitors and rose to 1.5 million over the following years.
In 2020 and 2021, when the pandemic was in full swing, people headed outdoors and visitation soared to 1.7 million.
Tucker expects this year to be back to pre-COVID numbers. Also new this year is that the Lakeshore will be mostly cashless, with rangers at manned stations taking only debit and credit cards.
The only place where cash will be accepted is at the “iron ranger” stations, those unmanned boxes at trail and beach heads, he said. Anybody who recreates in the Lakeshore’s 70,000 acres should have an entry pass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.