TRAVERSE CITY — A woman has been arrested amid accusations she embezzled thousands from a local hotel.
Cynthia Kay Riddle, a 42-year-old from Kalkaska, was arraigned Tuesday on two counts — felony embezzlement of more than $100,000 and felony embezzlement by an agent of $1,000 to $20,000 — before 86th District Court Magistrate Tammi Rodgers.
The first charge could net Riddle up to 20 years behind bars and hefty fines, while the second carries a maximum 5-year prison sentence.
Riddle is charged as a second-time habitual offender, court records show, which increases those sentencing ceilings further.
That classification stems from a previous conviction of attempted embezzlement in Kalkaska County’s 46th Circuit Court.
She was arrested Monday.
Court records state Riddle squirreled away hefty sums for years as an employee of Boarders Inn & Suites between 2013 and 2016. A subsequent investigation was handled by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, and the Grand Traverse County prosecutor authorized charges on Nov. 22.
Details of Riddle’s bond and next court date had yet to be entered in the record Tuesday afternoon.
The case has been assigned to Judge Michael Stepka.
