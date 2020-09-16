BELLAIRE — A case against a man accused of leading a police chase and hours-long standoff with his children in tow moves closer to trial.
Kip Miller, a 42-year-old Hillsdale resident and father of four, faces three felony charges in 86th District Court — two counts of assaulting a police officer and another of fourth-degree fleeing/eluding an officer.
Miller and the case prosecution waived a preliminary exam scheduled for Wednesday, opting to move the case forward to 13th Circuit Court.
The charges carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison, according to the state’s penal code.
His final count could prove much longer than two years, however — in Emmet County, where investigators say the chase began, Miller faces a warrant for felony assault with intent to maim; four counts of second-degree child abuse; another four counts of second-degree child abuse committed before another child; two counts of fleeing and eluding and one count of resisting/obstructing a police officer, a 90th District Court official said last month.
Those still-pending charges indicate Miller is to be charged as a second-time habitual offender, which could extend sentencing ceilings.
If convicted, Miller could see 10-20 years behind bars, depending on whether that past conviction was related to child maltreatment.
The long list of charges stems from a day-long affray with police last month, which started with a confrontation at a Petoskey gas station, Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said previously.
Petoskey Public Safety officers had eyes out for Miller after a report of road raging. One officer caught sight of Miller’s white F-150 in the lot and approached. He grabbed for the truck’s keys — only to be met by a scalding faceful of coffee, according to Carroll.
Miller took off.
Officers gave chase, but backed off after spotting a child in the truck. MSP troopers spotted the pickup a county over and followed from a distance, Carroll said.
Antrim County Sheriff’s deputies and local officers established a blockade near Mancelona and tried to confront Miller when he stopped, according to Sheriff Dan Bean. He instead hit the gas, ramming a Mancelona police cruiser and taking off yet again.
Miller came to a stop in a church parking lot just outside the small Antrim County village, but refused to leave the truck. Negotiations proved unsuccessful.
The stand-off continued for eight hours, with Miller able to access weapons from the Ford’s cab and his four children, aged 6 to 12, sitting in the backseat, Carroll said.
After several hours, troopers had a plan and executed it, rushing the truck and tossing a stun grenade as armored trucks pinned Miller’s F-150.
It ended with the Hillsdale man in cuffs.
Miller told a magistrate during arraignment that he’s homeless and the family of five had been living out of his truck.
He’s representing himself after declining a court-appointed attorney during that August arraignment.
Miller remains in Antrim County’s jail on a $100,000 bond in his pending case, and a $500,000 bond out of Emmet County, where he’s yet to be arraigned.
His case now moves to 13th Circuit Court, where an arraignment and further action have yet to be scheduled.
