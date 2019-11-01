TRAVERSE CITY — Christopher Castillo joins his older brother on the 13th Circuit Court’s docket.
Christopher, 23, and brother Daniel Castillo, 35, both face charges in connection to a fatal July 6 hit-and-run.
On Tuesday, the younger Castillo underwent a preliminary exam before 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka, who after nearly three hours of testimony and debate moved the case forward.
The morning hearing offered a first glimpse of public testimony in the case — Daniel Castillo and his attorney waived a preliminary exam in his case earlier this month.
Daniel Castillo faces counts of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, operating without security and operating under a suspended license, and is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender, a classification that could potentially net a life sentence.
His younger brother and co-defendant is charged as an accessory after the fact to a felony.
Much of the morning’s testimony hinged on phone records corroborating a timeline and general locations of the brothers on July 6.
The elder Castillo made his way down U.S. 31 after an evening with his brother at Turtle Creek Casino.
Witnesses would later tell police 71-year-old Sham Sunder Suri stepped out just feet in front of the Detroit man’s Chevy Equinox.
But Castillo didn’t stop, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department investigators said.
Rather, he pulled into a nearby parking lot and, after being confronted by several witnesses to the crash, ran off into the night, according to police reports.
Frantic calls to his younger brother followed, Prosecutor Kit Tholen said Tuesday. Phone records presented in court showed Christopher, who was south of town by then, turned around and headed back toward the scene, in front of Ruby Tuesday’s on U.S. 31 near Four Mile Road.
“The phone records, really, are just incredibly convincing,” Tholen said. “This flurry of calls — 10:33, 10:35, 10:36 — to me, that means he’s looking for somebody who’s on foot. ‘Where are you?’”
Christopher Castillo took his brother to a strip club in Grawn from there, according to police reports, and recounted the evening’s events to a dancer only named in witness lists as “Angel.”
She testified in court Tuesday to what she’d told police — that Christopher told her his “friend” was involved in a hit-and-run and had left the scene because he was driving on a suspended license.
The court also heard from Det. Sarah Metdepenningen, who spoke to surveillance footage and other evidence in the case.
Castillo’s Attorney Byron Pitts argued Tuesday that the charge requires intent — intent he claims the prosecution hadn’t proved.
“There’s no evidence that when he gave help — and the help was moving him away from the scene — that Christopher Castillo had any idea as to why he was picking his brother up,” Pitts said. “Had any idea that his brother had been involved in a fatal accident.”
Still, Stepka opted to move the case ahead.
“This certainly does not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Christopher knew his brother Daniel had committed a felony, but I’m satisfied from the facts and circumstances in this case for probable cause purposes,” Stepka said. “He harbored, protected and assisted his brother.”
Christopher Castillo’s case now heads to 13th Circuit Court. His brother next appears before Circuit Judge Kevin Elsenheimer on Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.
