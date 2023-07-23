TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools officials haven’t made any final decisions about what they’ll do with some of the district’s oldest buildings.
But tentative plans suggest a multi-phase shuffle of facilities, students and personnel could be in store over the next five years. That’s contingent on a number of factors — one of which being the passage of a new capital bond a little more than a year from now.
TCAPS has been collecting feedback for several months, assessing the community’s interest in and priorities surrounding a possible 3.1 mill bond in 2024. Those efforts have consisted of 20 public feedback sessions for parents at all of the schools in the district, community information presentations, and an online survey garnering 2,000 responses, said Superintendent John VanWagoner.
There’s “no doubt” that the century-old Central Grade School, at 301 W. Seventh St., has been “at the center and forefront,” of many people’s minds in those public feedback sessions, he said.
It’s the last elementary school in the district that hasn’t been “renovated or touched,” VanWagoner added, and is showing its age next to newer facilities. TCAPS Board of Education trustees have had their eyes on the school for possible renovation for several years, as previously reported.
“Central Grade is now kind of the the diamond jewel that many people have a lot of love for,” VanWagoner said. “And the board has publicly said it’s time to have the debate and the conversation of where that’s going to go — and there has been a lot of public feedback that we’ve received.”
A recurring theme of public discussions regarding the facility thus far has been the balancing act of addressing critical infrastructure needs, while honoring the community sentiments wrapped up in the building’s legacy.
“Everybody loves that school,” said neighborhood resident Woody Smith at this month’s board meeting. “That site does not need to stay the way it is right now — selective demolition seems like a very reasonable approach to preserve this tremendous asset for our community.”
VanWagoner said the district will present a summary of the bond feedback to trustees next month.
The fate of other aging TCAPS facilities might be determined on a quicker timetable.
The district is currently in talks with a developer who wants to buy 412 Webster St., the site which currently houses the Tompkins Boardman Administration Center — including offices, as well as the district’s printing center.
Meanwhile, officials are still engaged in a months-long tête-à-tête with Acme Township over the purchase of the former Bertha Vos Elementary School, which the township hopes to turn into a community center.
It’s also preparing for necessary renovations at its Sabin Data Center, 2075 Cass Road, formerly an elementary school.
The Bertha Vos building is currently used for storage. But the human occupants of the Boardman Administration and Central Grade buildings will need somewhere else to go — temporarily or permanently — if things move forward on those fronts.
The school building shuffle
At a meeting earlier this month, TCAPS administrators offered some glimpse into what such a plan might look like, and it would largely hinge on the recent vacancy that opened up at Glenn Loomis, 1009 S. Oak St. That building most recently housed the district’s Montessori School until the district was able to complete its new facility at 4053 Franke Rd.
That new Montessori school building, which was completed and had its ceremonial ribbon-cutting in May, opens in earnest this upcoming school year.
TCAPS administrators indicated as early as a year ago that the Glenn Loomis building could alternatingly serve an overflow function for Tompkins and Central Grade as those needs arise, as previously reported.
But VanWagoner said the two specific documents presented to trustees this month — one outlining a draft timeline for the districts bond and millage, and the other presenting a possible plan for relocating the Boardman Administration building and Central Grade — were new.
What they suggest is a slide puzzle-like strategy — or “a domino effect,” as Christine Thomas-Hill, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, put it at the meeting — shifting between Boardman, Sabin, Central Grade and Glenn Loomis.
It’s all still tentative — and the board would have to vote on the specifics at many points along the way.
“The board has not at any point even decided officially that they’re doing a bond,” VanWagoner said, adding that the timeline “is very fluid.”
But the district could begin drawing up architect renderings and plans for Sabin and Glenn Loomis between September and December, with construction possibly taking place during the first half of next year. At that point, the administrative offices from the Boardman building could move in to Glenn Loomis and printing center could move in to Sabin. Construction on the Sabin building would continue to bring it up to code, according to the district’s draft plans.
If voters approve a bond in August 2024, work on Central Grade could begin during the 2026-27 school year. At that point, the district’s administrative offices would move — at least temporarily — to Sabin, so Central Grade School could operate out of Glenn Loomis until July 2028.
After that, the plan gets fuzzy, Thomas-Hill said earlier this month.
“There’s so much beyond five years that could change that’s hard to lay out a plan,” she said.
VanWagoner was careful to specify that plenty could change within five years, too, and that the district plans to continue fielding public feedback right up until the vote.
“The board is very adamant of our administrative team, and everybody involved, that the community be fully informed, and have that voice and opinion [heard] before the board even decides if they’re going to put this on the ballot for sure,” he said.
