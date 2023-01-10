TRAVERSE CITY — A dire shortage of bus drivers has pushed the Traverse City Area Public Schools administration to consider changes to the district’s transportation services for the rest of the school year.
At a Monday meeting, the TCAPS Board of Education voted unanimously to pass a resolution that allows Superintendent John VanWagoner, or his designee, to make changes to the district’s transportation services that may conflict with board policies through June 30. This action was made to offer the administration more flexibility as it addresses a persisting shortage of bus drivers.
On Tuesday, TCAPS will send out a communication to parents, asking them if they are able to find transportation for their kids on their own, so that TCAPS can only send buses where they are absolutely needed.
TCAPS would only start making changes on Jan. 23, the first day of the next semester, to avoid any complications during student exams.
Starting on Jan. 23, TCAPS will take three weeks switching transportation offerings based on geographic location. Part of the week, they would offer transportation only to the West side of the district, and the other part of the week, they would offer transportation to the East side of the district.
After those three weeks, TCAPS will reassess the needs of the district using the information collected from Tuesday’s communication.
VanWagoner emphasized that the district’s priority is to maintain as much transportation service as possible.
“We’re going to do everything we can, I can promise you that,” VanWagoner said.
The resolution includes a stipulation that the superintendent will summarize any changes made to TCAPS transportation services in his weekly update to the board. Board members would also be allowed to request that any changes be added to the agenda of the next board meeting.
In passing that resolution, the board waived all conflicting board policies as well, including policies that limit the amount of time students can be on the bus.
For more than a year, TCAPS has suffered from a national bus driver shortage that has affected several schools in northern Michigan. Currently, TCAPS is short 15 bus drivers.
The shortage of drivers has forced the TCAPS administration to delay or extend some routes in recent months to make up for the gaps in staffing across the district.
TCAPS, which is the largest school district in northern Michigan, spends $6 million on transportation to serve roughly 9,000 students attending 16 schools across their 270-square-mile district. TCAPS is also required by state law to provide transportation for local parochial schools.
Board Secretary Josey Ballenger said she was worried about waiving the policy for such a long time and asked about the possibility of them waiving it on a shorter timeline, but VanWagoner and Assistant Superintendent Christine Thomas-Hill said that, with the amount of time it takes to get people trained and eligible to drive with students alone, the situation is not likely to change dramatically in the next few weeks.
The board can withdraw the waiver of the policy at any point at their upcoming board meetings.
TCAPS has done a lot to recruit more bus drivers, including targeted outreach to recent retirees, high-dollar sign-on bonuses and paid training. For the rest of the school year, VanWagoner said that the administration would also look into advertising the open positions more, including on television, which they have not done much.
Board members and administrators agreed that there is also a lot of concern for the district’s highest-need students who would disproportionately struggle to get to school without the district’s transportation services.
“I like to think that with a community like ours, and things we’ve overcome, especially in the last few years, we can figure out how to get kids to school,” Board President Scott Newman-Bale said. “We need the community to step up ... we need people to carpool and figure it out and realize that you’re doing it to allow everyone who does not have options, may not have access to a car to get to school.”
