TRAVERSE CITY — Two Traverse City Treasurer’s Office employees will be promoted after the city treasurer and finance director leaves to take another job.
James Henderson will leave at the end of 2022, according to a release from the city. That’s about a year and three months since he was appointed to lead the department.
A message was left for Henderson. He said in a release that it’s been a privilege serving the people of Traverse City.
“While I am excited for the next phase of my career, I am sad to be leaving the City of Traverse City,” he said in the release.
City commissioners at their Dec. 19 meeting unanimously agreed to appoint Jahna Robinson to take his place in the interim. She’s currently the deputy treasurer, and Brian Postma will move up from analyst to interim deputy treasurer.
The moves will ensure day-to-day operations, like payroll, at the treasurer’s office will carry on, commissioners agreed .
“Most of the people that are out there will definitely want this to happen so that they can get paychecks,” Mayor Richard Lewis said at the Dec. 19 meeting.
Recruitment firm Rehmann will help fill the position, according to the release. The same firm is working to fill a number of other vacancies in city administration.
The treasurer handles collecting and disbursing city funds, along with keeping financial records, according to the city. Their office tracks around $41 million in yearly revenues and $36.6 million in expenditures, along with helping to draft the annual budget to manage both. The treasurer collects taxes and bills for public utilities as well.
Robinson will be the fourth person in charge of the office since mid-2020. After Bill Twietmeyer retired from the department he headed since 1990, city Manager Marty Colburn hired Kelli Martin as the city’s next treasurer and finance director.
Just more than a year after Martin started in August 2020, Colburn fired her in September 2021. The city manager previously cited a poor working relationship, while Martin said she faced pushback against her initiatives and criticism of her tone.
One internal investigation report following a complaint against Martin expressed concern over high turnover in the department, and determined Martin’s conversation with a subordinate was inappropriate.
Colburn appointed Henderson to take Martin’s place, and commissioners later reprimanded the city manager for firing the latter and appointing the former without explicit approval from the board as the city charter requires. They later voted to uphold both moves and Colburn publicly apologized.
Now, Henderson’s last day is Dec. 29, according to the release, and two of his subordinates are moving up.
Colburn praised Henderson’s performance, as well as the qualifications of both Postma and Robinson.
He acknowledged it’s been a turbulent few years for the departments’ leadership, and he agreed he’s hoping for some stability.
“We are looking for somebody who is dedicated to serving this great community,” he said.
That could include an internal hire, although it’s not a given, Colburn said. He didn’t have a timeline for hiring a new treasurer and finance director.
Meanwhile, the department cut its hours for paying bills in-person because of a vacancy in customer service and another employee who’s out sick, Colburn said. He’s hoping the department can return to its previous schedule after the new year.
