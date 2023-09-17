FRANKFORT — Being on the racecourse with his father gives Johnny Agar a real feeling of freedom.
Since he was born with cerebral palsy, Johnny’s muscles don’t work like they should, he said. That brain-muscle disconnect, as he described it, makes every movement a struggle. He may not have the physique of an athlete, but getting to experience the thrill of endurance racing and being able to call himself an athlete is something he will always cherish and enjoy.
“I love the opportunity to kind of give my challenges purpose, and show people that your challenges don’t have to weigh you down,” he said. “They can be something that make you stronger, and so that’s a really freeing feeling for me, too.”
Johnny and father Jeff Agar have racked up more miles than he can count running, swimming and biking together, and today they’ll compete in the Ironman 70.3 Michigan in Frankfort.
Tally up another 1.2 miles in the water with Jeff swimming and pulling Johnny in a kayak, 56 miles on Jeff and Johnny’s two-seat bike and 12.1 miles of Jeff running while pushing Johnny in a chariot. From there, Johnny will walk the last mile to the finish line using a walker, mother Becki Agar said.
That final push is Johnny’s way of thanking Jeff for everything he did to get the duo that far, Becki said. It’s also Jeff’s way of standing aside so Johnny can get the accolades.
“It gets me every time, every time I cry,” she said. “It’s just a beautiful thing for me to see.”
It’s an amazing feeling for Johnny too, he said.
“To know that I cross the finish line on my own two feet for the both of us is something that really, really can’t be explained, and it’s really special for me and for the both of us,” he said. “Because at that point, when I’m walking, you know, I don’t have an excuse that I have cerebral palsy. I have to finish the job and do what it takes for the team to be successful and earn that medal.”
The story of how Johnny went from taking what Jeff said was 23 steps in his whole life to several thousand at the end of a triathlon goes back to when Johnny’s sister, Annie, started running.
Jeff started biking along with her so she didn’t have to run alone, then started running with her — as much as he could, anyway.
“I was not an endurance athlete,” he said. “I played baseball because I could throw hard. I wasn’t a runner, I didn’t like swimming and I didn’t like biking, so it’s perfect.”
Jeff was inspired to keep running when Johnny rode along on a few races with myTEAM TRIUMPH, an organization that specializes in pairing people with physical disabilities with volunteer athletes for endurance sports. Johnny loved it, so Jeff figured he and his son would try a 5K run together.
It was a rough start — Jeff began training less than a week before a race on a hilly course, he said. After their second race together, Jeff figured he would have to really train if Johnny wanted to keep racing.
The two started pushing farther after meeting a running group in Grand Rapids, not far from their hometown of Rockford, Becki said.
It’s a supportive bunch, Johnny said, and after a while he and Jeff realized if they can do 5 kilometers, they can handle 10, then 25.
“It’s really a long process, but if you have the right people around you that tell you you can do these things and show you the blueprint as to how to do it, you can achieve anything,” Johnny said.
Johnny’s experience with myTEAM TRIUMPH, Jeff’s training and encouragement from other runners prompted the duo to try their first triathlon in Ludington, Jeff said. That eventually led them to their first Ironman 70.3 in St. Joseph, the Steelhead. Getting through it left Jeff utterly zapped and figuring he had hit his physical peak.
Then, Team Agar got invited to the 2016 world championship in Hawaii, Jeff said. After telling Johnny all his life not to give up, not to fear failure and take opportunities as they come, turning down the offer wasn’t an option.
Jeff said he was motivated by Johnny to keep pushing himself past what he once thought was his upper limit. It’s not easy to wake up early to swim, then run, bike or lift weights after work.
“Finding some external motivation helps tremendously to really get through the day-to-day, because you’ve got to have something majorly motivating you to get up and do this stuff all the time,” he said.
In turn, Jeff said he believes he’s inspired Johnny to keep pushing himself like he did when he decided to walk the last mile of the race.
Team Agar’s first trip to Hawaii was a “successful failure” — Jeff and Johnny didn’t clear the cycling stage prior to the cutoff time, Becki said. That prompted an insight from Johnny: “Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn.”
Since then, Team Agar has worked toward getting invited back to the world championship, Becki said.
After a few more failed attempts, Jeff and Johnny finally finished a full Ironman race in Maryland, Jeff said.
That earned them a second invitation to Kona, something Johnny and family found out when CBS News asked to interview him under the guise of a Father’s Day special, Becki said. They were surprised when former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning — one of Johnny’s favorite athletes — told them they’d been invited.
A lot happened between Team Agar’s first trip to Hawaii and their success in Maryland: Johnny appeared in a few ads with celebrities, became a motivational speaker and helped his mom write a book about their story, according to Jeff and Becki. Plus, ESPN released a video of Johnny crossing the finish line in Maryland, one Jeff said has been seen more than 35 million times.
Getting this far has been a family effort, Becki said. Sisters Grace and Annie help Jeff and Johnny transition between different stages of the triathlon. And the Ironman Foundation has been accommodating to teams like the father-son duo, although there are a few courses where Johnny’s chariot won’t work.
Seeing Jeff and Johnny work together as a team has been amazing for Becki, she said. When Johnny was born, both parents had no idea what their son’s future would hold, much less whether he could be an athlete like his father. But Jeff and Becki heeded some early advice not to worry about Johnny’s cerebral palsy and just take it day by day.
“I think that’s ultimately why Jeff does this, to give Johnny the opportunity to be an athlete,” she said. “To be able to experience that and to be his arms and legs, to be able to get him that far and to reach the goals that Johnny wanted to reach has just been a beautiful thing. So for me it encompasses the love that they have for each other and the family that we’ve grown.”
Sunday’s race might seem downright pleasant compared to what’s in store for Team Agar in Hawaii in 13 months. Not only will it be half the distance, but the course in and around Frankfort is less hilly and the temperatures will be cool, Jeff said. Kona, by contrast, is “really hilly, really windy and really hot.”
Jeff said Sunday will be a good indicator of what kind of condition he and Johnny are in. From there, they’ll map out a plan to train themselves for their second shot at completing the championship race. That’ll likely include a few more half-Ironmans.
Race day in Hawaii will be fun, Jeffrey said, but the journey there is the best part. He’s excited to be in Frankfort, and looking forward to getting to finish what Team Agar started in Kona.
“Dad and Mom always tell me, don’t start something if you don’t finish it, so we’ll try our very best and see what we can do, and it’s all in God’s hands basically, we believe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.