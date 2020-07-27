About the candidates

Heather Cerone, of Traverse City, has prior experience in pharmaceutical sales, then worked as Americans for Prosperity's field director for the state's First Congressional District after becoming more interested in politics. She has a daughter. Cerone's never held elected office. Public records say she's 51.

John Roth, 57, of Traverse City, runs Bowers Harbor Yacht Club, is in sales at Don Orr Ski House and works part-time at Traverse City Country Club. He served two terms on Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Commission, an appointed chair, and served for eight years as vice-chair and chair of the Grand Traverse County Republicans. He has a wife and two daughters.