TRAVERSE CITY — Residents who receive their mail through a P.O. Box, a central location in an apartment building or at a commercial mailbox provider can expect to receive 2020 census correspondence this week, a U.S. Census Bureau official said.
Beginning this week, temporary field staff from the Traverse City census office will be trained to observe social distancing guidelines and to wear government-provided personal protection equipment, prior to dropping off census questionnaire packets, said Charmine Yates.
Called the “Update Leave” operation, the initiative seeks to ensure all residents who do not receive their mail at home still receive an invitation to respond to the 2020 census, Yates said.
Census workers in Detroit, Lansing, Macomb and Troy will also be dropping off census questionnaire packets in those communities, U.S. Census Bureau information shows.
Beginning May 27, 106,631 households in the state who do not receive their mail at home are expected to receive questionnaire packets, U.S. Census Bureau said.
Response can be made online by phone or by using the paper form included in the packet, and more information can be found online at 2020census.gov.
