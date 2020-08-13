TRAVERSE CITY — A decision by the Trump administration to end census fieldwork early means rural and tribal communities in northern Michigan will likely be undercounted, officials say.
All data collection — whether by mail, phone, online or by field workers going door to door — initially set to end Oct. 30, was moved to Sept. 30, the U.S. Census Bureau announced in a press release.
This change was not well received by Lake County Clerk and Register of Deeds, Patti Pacola, who said an undercount is now an unfortunate probability.
“I’m not sure honestly where they’re at, but I haven’t seen any door-knockers over here,” Pacola said. “Please, fill out the census. That’s what I keep putting on Facebook.”
Lake County has the lowest response rate in the state — just 26.1 percent of the county’s 11,539 residents filled out the census as of Aug. 9, data shows.
A Constitutional mandate
The census count is taken every 10 years and is required by the U.S. Constitution.
Results will be used to allocate federal funds for Head Start, the Women Infants and Children nutrition program, low income home energy assistance, community development and rural block grants, Pell grants for college students, veteran’s programs, support for those 65 and older and many other assistance programs, information from the U.S. Census Bureau shows.
The wording of Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, however, returns readers to the nation’s history when “Indians not taxed” and “three-fifths of all other persons” were not considered “whole free persons” and therefore left off population totals.
Undercounts in tribal communities
National organizations advocating for Indigenous Americans expressed alarm following the announcement that the deadline for responding to the 2020 Census would be moved up.
“For millions of American Indians and Alaska Natives, whether they live on rural reservations or in America’s large cities, an inaccurate Census count will decimate our ability to advocate for necessary services for our most vulnerable communities,” representatives from the National Congress of American Indians said in an Aug. 5 statement.
Bryan Newland, tribal chairman of the Bay Mills Indian Community, said he shared those concerns.
“The census plays a big role in determining how resources are allocated,” Newland said. “If the pandemic has taught us anything, its that we should be more accommodating to people’s needs. Not less accommodating to those who are trying to fight a battle on both fronts.”
Newland said tribal citizens were facing health and economic challenges and so far word of mouth was the most effective way to communicate the importance of responding to the census.
“I don’t have a lot of confidence in this action being taken in good faith,” he said, of the shortened deadline, “and I’ll just leave it at that.”
Census data as of Aug. 9 shows varied responses from some northern Michigan’s tribal communities, including 52.1 percent from the the Grand Traverse Band, 53.5 percent from Little Traverse Bay Band and 59.8 percent from Bay Mills Indian Community.
Undercounts in rural communities
For every person not counted in northern Michigan, estimates show $1,800 in federal aid goes unclaimed, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
Pacola said she now regularly takes to social media, after the pandemic upended other community efforts to get the word out.
Flyers on pizza boxes won’t work if delivery orders are down, she said. And in-person help for those leery of responding to census questions online, or who have trouble hearing over the phone, all but disappeared when FiveCAP, a community action agency, closed to walk-ins.
“COVID hit us hard,” Pacola said. “We’re a retirement community, a poor community, and not very internet savvy.”
Nearly a quarter of Lake County’s residents live in poverty. The source of that figure is the 2010 U.S. Census, though accurate demographics won’t be the only casualty for rural counties if the response rate doesn’t improve, census officials say.
“The 2020 Census will have a direct impact on small towns and rural areas across the country for the next 10 years,” Char Yates, a media specialist with the Chicago Regional Census Center, said in an email.
“While millions of people around the country are responding to the census, the lack of internet connectivity poses challenges for much of rural America.”
Internet access and census response
A review of data from Broadband Now, a website allowing consumers to find and compare internet service, shows a correlation between census response rates and access to high speed internet, the Record-Eagle has found.
For example, while 89.8 percent of Michiganders have access to high-speed internet service, that figure sinks to 30.8 percent in Lake County, 57.6 percent in Cheboygan County, 26.3 percent in Missaukee County and just .4 percent in Montmorency County.
These counties all show census response rates lower than surrounding areas. When responses are divided further, to show how many residents respond by mail or phone, versus online, the above counties average an online response rate of just 19.4 percent.
The average online response rate across all of Michigan’s 83 counties is 54 percent, data shows.
Field work and the pandemic
U.S. Census field operations were suspended in March because of the pandemic and a phased restart began in some states in May.
Michigan residents who hadn’t yet responded were told to expect in-person field workers to begin knocking on doors in July, though the pandemic further delayed the effort until August, census information shows.
Yates said census field workers have been trained in social distancing protocols, provided with masks are required to wear them when going door to door.
U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham announced the new Sept. 30 deadline Aug. 3, without giving a reason for the change beyond stating that census staff was continuing to evaluate its operations.
“The Census Bureau’s new plan reflects our continued commitment to conduct a complete count, provide accurate apportionment data, and protect the health and safety of the public and our workforce,” Dillingham said in a press release.
Regional response rates
In early July, the U.S. Census map showed Traverse City with a 69.2 percent response rate, while surrounding counties were more than 20 percent below that figure. There’s been little to no improvement in narrowing that gap over the past month, the map shows.
From July 8 to August 9 the response rate map shows the following rates for the five-county area:
Antrim — 43.2 to 43.9 percent; Benzie — 48.7 to 49.9 percent; Kalkaska — 46.7 to 47.4 percent and Leelanau — 49.8 to 50.8 percent.
Grand Traverse County went from 69.2 to 69.9 percent response and Traverse City’s 69.4 percent response increased to 70.1 percent.
Michigan’s overall response rate from mail, phone, online and in-person field work is 69 percent.
2021 Redistricting and the census
Federal funding isn’t the only thing decided by the results of the 2020 Census; states redraw legislative and congressional districts every 10 years as mandated by the Constitution and use census data to do it.
Michigan is one of only two states (the other is Connecticut) which tie legislative deadlines to census deadlines.
Michigan is also among eight states which must make proposed re-districting maps available for public comment, information from the National Council on State Legislatures shows.
“After our statewide ballot initiative to try to curb gerrymandering, we know the census really impacts how legislative districts get drawn,” Newland said. “We are not confident in the count being accurate.”
Michigan’s redistricting citizens commission was approved by voters in 2018. In September that commission will take over the duty from the legislature, where the role was controlled by the majority party.
The new commission must complete voting maps by November 2021. A lawsuit by Michigan Republicans seeking to block the new citizens commission was dismissed by a federal judge in July.
Yates said it is not too late to fill out the census, whether online at 2020Census.gov; by phone by calling 844-330-2020; or by mail by filling out the form with nine questions sent to all U.S. households earlier this year.
