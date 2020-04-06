TRAVERSE CITY — Coldsprings Township Supervisor Raymond Hoffman mailed his household’s completed census form back to the U.S. Census Bureau in mid-March.

Rob Hentschel filled out the census for his family of five online April 1. It seemed like the time to do it, said Hentschel, Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners chairperson.

Beulah Village Council President Dan Smith’s wife, Bonnie, was starting the census while he was on the phone Friday afternoon.

The census is taken every 10 years — a requirement outlined in the U.S. Constitution — and counts everyone residing in the 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Island Areas of the U.S. The data is used multiple ways, but is reported only in statistical format as individual census records are, by law, confidential for 72 years.

What’s at stake includes seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, distribution of about $675 billion per year of federal funds and the boundaries of legislative districts from the federal level down to the local level.

“We pay a lot of taxes,” Hoffman said. “The only way you’re going to get it back in our communities — or personally, in some cases — is to fill out the census. … It’s ridiculous to not take the time to fill it out.

“People who don’t fill out the census are basically shooting themselves in the foot,” he said.

Census forms are sent to addresses, not individuals or P.O. boxes, and asks those filling it out about the people residing in a residence on April 1. Participation isn’t optional, but whether responses are given online — a new option this year — via phone or by mail is up to each household.

Counting operations began March 12 when initial census participation invitations began arriving in mailboxes across the country. Operations originally were scheduled to run until July 31, but in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the timeline was extended to at least Aug. 14, according to U.S. Census Bureau press releases.

Households can respond to the 2020 census at any time, but census takers will follow up with households that haven’t responded between May 7 and Aug. 14 — activities originally scheduled to begin April 9.

The bureau on March 18 suspended field operations for two weeks because of COVID-19. On March 28, the bureau extended that suspension, pushing it back to April 15.

Residents of the five-county area are more than halfway to generating the same self-response rates — which reflect the number of households responses not gathered by an enumerator — seen in the last census, according to a Census Bureau dataset.

The dataset with 2020 census and 2010 census response rates is updated daily and reports statistics through the previous day. The Record-Eagle is reporting based on numbers provided Friday.

Grand Traverse County led the five-county region with 48.1 percent of households having completed the census, according to the dataset. The county had a final self-response rate of 68 percent during the 2010 census. According to bureau records, the 2000 census response rate was 70 percent.

It seems like Grand Traverse County is on track to beat its previous numbers, which is “great news,” Hentschel said.

Data and records also showed Leelanau County’s response rate was at 32 percent, compared to a final 50 percent in 2010 and 52 in 2000; Kalkaska County, 31.2 percent complete, versus 45.2 percent in 2010 and 47 in 2000; Benzie County, 31.5 percent, versus 46.5 in 2010 and 51 in 2000; and Antrim County, 26.7 percent, compared to 42.3 percent in 2010 and 49 in 2000.

Within the five counties, there are 63 townships, 17 villages and two cities — Traverse City and Frankfort.

Self-response rates among those municipalities ranged from the village of Elberta’s 3.4 percent to Long Lake Township’s 54.9 percent, the dataset showed. Long Lake Township was one of two with a rate of more than 50 percent — the other was Elmwood Township, at 51.6 percent.

Beulah is among the lowest response rates so far, with 10 percent, data shows. It had a 19.4 percent self-response rate in 2010 and 35 percent in 2000.

Smith said the numbers shock and stump him, since the village’s population has remained fairly consistent through the years.

Many residents have P.O. boxes, or go south in the winter and return around Memorial Day, though, he said. During the 2010 census, an enumerator told the Smiths they were the only year-round residents in Beulah, Smith said..

He will remind other Beulah residents with a message in the village’s spring quarterly newsletter, Smith said, but he’s not sure when it will be printed since all the print shops are closed.

In Coldsprings Township, the self-response rate was at 27.8 percent, according to a U.S. Census Bureau dataset. It was 39.3 percent in 2010, the data shows.

Hoffman said there’s a lot of apprehension and suspicion regarding governments in general, which he suspects has “a lot to do with” the lower response rates.

“Somehow, we have to convince them the census is important to each and every one of us, whether it’s fixing the roads or other infrastructure,” he said. “The roads are so bad, people are always complaining about that, so maybe that will help.”